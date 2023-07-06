July 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Grave Hamburger is closing in Albuquerque

Grave Hamburger is closing in Albuquerque

Cheryl Riley July 6, 2023 1 min read

Griff’s Hamburgers announced Wednesday that it will be closing its doors permanently. Serving the community for more than 60 years, the restaurant on Central Avenue SE has cited unsafe and undesirable conditions to continue its operations. Made public by Griff’s of America Inc, the burger company announced that it hopes to return to Duke City. Griff’s Hamburgers will continue to operate at its Texas and Louisiana locations. Griff’s Hamburgers concluded its ad with a message to its customers in New Mexico: “Thank you, Albuquerque.”

Albuquerque, New Mexico –

Griff’s Hamburgers announced Wednesday that it will be closing its doors permanently. The restaurant has been serving the community for over 60 years.

The restaurant on Central Avenue SE indicated unsafe and undesirable conditions to continue operations. Griff’s of America Inc.

The burger company continued to say that it hopes to return to Duke City. Griff’s Hamburgers will continue to operate at its Texas and Louisiana locations.

Griff’s Hamburgers closed its ad with a message to its customers in New Mexico: “Thank you, Albuquerque.”

See also  EU regulators are distancing themselves from Credit Suisse's writedowns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A power outage caused flight delays at Buffalo Airport

July 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Amazon, Microsoft, Rivian, UPS, Netflix, and more stock market drivers

July 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

BTC price surpasses $30.5K at the end of a long quiet weekend

July 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Grave Hamburger is closing in Albuquerque

July 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NYT Crossword Answers for Thursday, July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

The Russian ruble just blew through its “comfort zone” as the currency weakened in the wake of the failed rebellion

July 6, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Some exploits of the Ukrainian counteroffensive: signs of disillusionment in the Western camp

July 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles