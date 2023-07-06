Grave Hamburger is closing in Albuquerque

Griff’s Hamburgers announced Wednesday that it will be closing its doors permanently. Serving the community for more than 60 years, the restaurant on Central Avenue SE has cited unsafe and undesirable conditions to continue its operations. Made public by Griff’s of America Inc, the burger company announced that it hopes to return to Duke City. Griff’s Hamburgers will continue to operate at its Texas and Louisiana locations. Griff’s Hamburgers concluded its ad with a message to its customers in New Mexico: “Thank you, Albuquerque.”

