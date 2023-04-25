Grimes invites fans to create songs using AI-produced version of her voice: NPR

Switch caption Theo Wargo/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Musician Grimes calls on creators to use AI-generated versions of her voice to create new music, saying she can even provide raw audio files to make this easier.

“We make software that simulates my voice really well, but we can also upload trunks and samples to train other people on my voice,” wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The pop singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also said she would “split 50% of the royalties on any AI-produced hit song that uses my voice.”

She added, “The same deal I would do with any artist I collaborate with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal restrictions.”

Courts have yet to consider the use of AI in music, and it’s not clear how any profit can be legally shaken. Grimes asked the creators Record music with its website.

Fans immediately posted links to songs they created featuring their vocal similarities. The Canadian artist said she aspires to be a “guinea pig” for such projects.

The musician, singer, songwriter and record producer appeared to be inspired by the release of “Heart on My Sleeve” last week, a viral hit that reproduced the sounds of Drake and The Weeknd, but has since been removed from streaming and social media platforms after the record label claimed rights violations. Publishing.

Boucher or her team did not respond to NPR’s questions about what they would do in cases where someone might make a song with unacceptable, racist, or violent lyrics. But she dealt with this issue later tweetsaying that they “may just remove the copyright to the rly w grimes voice.”

She pleaded with the creators not to be “the worst”.

“This is the only rule,” she wrote. Rly doesn’t like to do base but I don’t want him to be responsible for the Nazi anthem unless it’s somehow in jest I guess. -wud prefer avoiding political stuff but if it’s a little meme with your friends you won’t be punished That. Maybe only if smthn was viral and anti-abortion or something.”

She later said she wasn’t sure about it, If she can ask legally for songs to be deleted.

This isn’t the first time Boucher has credited support for AI-generated art or her first foray into AI songmaking. In 2020, she worked with mood music start-up Endel to launch an AI app for making a baby lullaby. she Tell New York times She was inspired to create a “better baby sleeping position” for her son, X Æ A-XII Musk. His father is Elon Musk.

“I think AI is cool,” she said in the interview. “I just feel, creatively, that AI can replace humans. And so I think at some point, we’re going to want to, as a species, have a discussion about how AI is involved in art.”