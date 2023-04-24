Meghan Markle wants to cause “maximum damage” before the coronation

Meghan Markle may be skipping the coronation, but she has no intention of avoiding drama, according to a source.

“Although Meghan has no plans to attend, she wants to cause as much damage as possible to the royal family,” GB News host and Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton said. he told Sky News.

Wootton noted that the recent news about Markle, 41, who wrote letters to King Charles III, 74, about her concerns about racism in the royal family, seems fitting as the coronation approaches.

While Prince Harry, 38, attends his dad’s big day solo, Markle will stay in California with their children Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

“What they wanted didn’t materialize,” a source told People, referring to the family reconciliation. “But at the end of the day, he’s going out there to support his father… It just got very personal.”

Relations between the couple and the rest of the royal family have long been strained – but they reached a boiling point after the Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan” and Harry’s best-selling memoir “Spare”, which contained several bombshells.





Meghan Markle. AFP via Getty Images





Meghan Markle does not attend King Charles III’s coronation as tensions heat up. zz / KGC-03 / STAR MAX / IPx





King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Getty Images

Complicating matters, the coronation overlaps with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Therefore, Harry will miss his son’s party to celebrate his father.

Markle is said to be throwing a birthday party for Tut on the same day as her coronation, and some royal commentators have said she is doing it to “get over it”.

“It’s pretty trivial,” royal columnist Lee Cohen told The Express, “but the Sussexes, who no longer have their own royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to try and override a royal occasion.”





Meghan Markle. Getty Images





Markle didn’t attend her father-in-law’s big day. Maureen McClain/Shutterstock

according to woman, Archie’s birthday party could be a celebrity-packed event, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi rumored to be in attendance.

Meanwhile, the royal family has had trouble locking up celebrities to perform at the coronation ceremony. Artists such as Adele, Harry Styles and Princess Diana’s boyfriend Elton John have allegedly rejected her.

“She still wants to bring down the royal family,” Wootton told Sky News.

“It won’t work, though.”