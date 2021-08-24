Guadeloupe records 1,610 new Govt cases in two days

As of Friday, August 20, 2021, Guadeloupe counted 1,610 new Covit-19 cases. The pressure in hospitals continues to be very strong despite increasing intensive care capacity and the arrival of new caregivers.

In two days, 1,610 new Govt-19 cases have been reported. Definitely low, but Guadeloupe continues to experience an important health condition. The positive ratio was 21.7% and the incidence rate was 1536.3 / 100,000 people.

Two new clusters were identified by ARS, bringing the total number of investigations to 48.

Serious cases are still on the rise

The human number of polluters is still high. The department now has 86 acute resuscitation beds and 30 main care beds. While ARS 112 can be trusted with new oxygen concentrations, it is making great efforts to increase its capacity for home hospitalization.

All the health institutions in the region have 72 Govt patients in five more severe resuscitations than last Friday. In total, in medicine and intensive care, 322 Govt patients are being cared for by highly integrated nursing staff and supported by new reinforcements who arrived in Guadeloupe on August 20th.

Over the weekend 16 patients were infected with the virus, the youngest being 21 years old.