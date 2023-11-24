Harald Hasselbach, the former Broncos linebacker who won two Super Bowls with the team, has died at the age of 56.

Broncos lineman Harald Hasselbach tries to pursue Browns quarterback Tim Couch. (Photo by Hyung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Hyung Chang via Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach, who won two Super Bowl titles with the team in the 1990s, has died. The team announced. He was 56 years old.

Hasselbach died six months after being diagnosed with diffuse mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare type of cancer.

Hasselbach’s family confirmed the news, saying that Hasselbach died “painlessly” and “in the comfort of his home” in an accident. Statement submitted To ABC News.

Hasselbach’s family said in a statement: “We would like to announce that he died of cancer peacefully at home, without pain.” “He has had a tremendous amount of support over the past week, including former teammates, coaches and family who have come from all over the world.

“…We learned that he contracted the disease less than 6 months ago and fought as hard as anyone could, with unbelievable strength.”

Hasselbach joined the Broncos in 1994 and spent his entire NFL career with the team. Over seven years in the league, Hasselbach never missed a game. He played in 112 of a possible 112 regular season contests, and appeared in all nine of the team’s postseason games during his career.

Hasselbach played in all four playoff games during the Broncos’ Super Bowl run in 1997. He recorded six tackles across those games. The Broncos went on to defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 in the Super Bowl.

The following year, Hasselbach started all three of the team’s postseason games. He scored twice in Super Bowl XXXIII, which the Broncos won 34-19 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Before joining the Broncos, Hasselbach, who was born in the Netherlands, played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. He has won a Gray Cup with the team, and is one of at least 10 players to have won a Gray Cup and a Super Bowl.