Several years ago, the No Fun League changed its party rules to allow a wider range of cheer displays. However, the league still has a strict rule against the use of outside props.

The Cowboys ignored that rule Thursday by hiding a turkey leg in a Salvation Army kettle. After a fourth-quarter touchdown that brought the score to 38-10, quarterback Dak Prescott He retrieved the bird from the large bowl.

“Team effort, team idea,” Prescott told reporters after the 45-10 win. “We’ve talked about probably a two- or three-day process to determine if it’s a 15-yard penalty and if the coach will accept it. And I’ll tell you, I actually go talk to the coach [Mike McCarthy] Before every match I definitely caught him talking to him [owner/G.M.] Jerry [Jones] And so I mentioned it. Naturally, Jerry loved it. . . . At that point, my direction was to make sure we were up and the game was in hand and then go down to CeeDee [Lamb] The next conversion is from two points [which made the score 31-10]If you watched I’m My Own Kind, is it time? Can we get it done? No, we’ll get another one. Sure enough, right after I threw one to [KaVontae Turpin] I said yes, let’s do it. And so, it was good.”

McCarthy has already agreed to the idea on one condition.

“Well, you know when Jerry Jones was in the dressing room before the game talking about it and he was totally in favor of it,” McCarthy told reporters. “So, I just told them we better get the game out of the way before we start taking the turkeys out of the can. That was a little different pregame for me.

Jones maintained that he knew the turkey leg was coming.

“You know if you use props in the NFL, you could get some fines,” Jones told reporters. “Now, if they would just add something about the red kettle on . . . handing out the fines, I would totally support that, and we would make a fuss about it just to give more attention to the red kettle,” Jones said.

The Salvation Army kettle has been used from time to time as part of the ceremony process. A fine is usually imposed.

This time, he didn’t draw the flag. We’ll find out next weekend whether anyone will contribute to the NFL’s overall charitable efforts, and whether Jones (if the money doesn’t go to the Salvation Army) will match it from his largely deep pockets.