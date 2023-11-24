Darron Bland enters the Defensive Player of the Year discussion

With his record-tying fifth occurring in the 11th game of the season, Cowboys linebacker Darron Bland entered the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.

For at least one colleague, it’s not just a discussion.

“He was named Defensive Player of the Year“Said safety Israel Mukwamo, via Michael Gilkin of Dallas Morning News. “He has to do it. It’s mandatory. There’s no doubt.”

There is a question, because there are other viable candidates. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has 13 sacks. Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has 12. Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and Cowboys do-it-all fullback Micah Parsons have 11.5.

Yes, Micah Parsons. One of the most dominant and consistently involved players in football. And also a member of the Cowboys.

Bland has set the ultimate record for being in the right place at the right time on defense. If he’s a lockdown cornerback, he won’t get many opportunities to: (1) intercept a pass; and (2) power it back on for landing.

This is not a knock on his achievement. He doesn’t scream “defensive player of the year.” That’s the irony of being considered a great fullback. If you are, you won’t get the opportunities to show it. If you don’t, you do.

Perhaps the opposition groups made a mistake and he stubbornly refused to admit it. Regardless, returning five interceptions for a touchdown may not be able to beat a pass rusher who is approaching or surpassing the single-season record of 22.5.

Either Cowboys owner Jerry Jones understands this point, or he doesn’t want to have to figure out how to pay Bland eventually with Parsons, quarterback Dak Prescott and other key players. The good news for Jerry is that Bland is not eligible for a new contract until after the 2024 season.

“I don’t know anything about that, but I definitely thought he got Defensive Player of the Week,” Jones told reporters about Bland as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. [maybe] He must have been an offensive player the way he got into the end zone. Drag this out to look at it.

Bland is definitely in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. But there’s still a long way to go, and there are plenty of other people chasing them as well. If he gets two or three more in the last six games, it could be difficult to deny him votes.