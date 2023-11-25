DeVonta Smith to miss practice, expected to play against Bills – NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice Friday with a knee injury, but has not been granted playing status and is expected to play.

Smith has not missed a game since the Eagles took him out of Alabama in the first round in 2021. Smith was in the building Friday but did not practice. He was seen in the locker room after training.

The Eagles released their final injury report for the week on Friday and ruled out several players for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Here are the game states for this weekend:

Outside: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Milton Williams (concussion), Justin Evans (knee), Grant Calcaterra (out).

Doubtful: Quiz Watkins (hamstring)

It should be noted that both Evans and Watkins are on the injury report but are still on their way back from IR. Although the fact that Evans won’t be able to practice this week isn’t a good sign.

While Watkins is questionable for this game, he may not be ready to return. The Eagles will need to activate him to the 53-man roster before he is eligible to play.

Goedert will miss his second straight game with a broken forearm, but the fact that he was not placed on IR suggests the Eagles are hopeful he will be back within four games. Even if he doesn’t return next week against the 49ers, he could be ready for the Week 14 matchup in Dallas.

Without Goedert and Calcaterra, the Eagles fall back to Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as the only tight ends on the roster, although they do have veteran Noah Togiai on their practice squad. Togiai can be leveled up for this game.

Williams suffered a concussion against the Chiefs on Monday night and did not have enough time to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. Without him in this game, there’s a good chance that seventh-round rookie Moro Ojomo will be active and see some playing time.

