March 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Harvey Weinstein arrested in prison with failed milk

Harvey Weinstein arrested in prison with failed milk

Roxanne Bacchus March 4, 2022 1 min read

Harvey Weinstein He was caught red-handed again… this time with a box of Milk Duds!

Law enforcement tells TMZ … contraband was discovered by Los Angeles County Jail guards back in November – after a meeting with the attorney Sean Berkeley.

While it’s unclear how The Duds made their way to him, Weinstein claimed he brought the chocolate with him when it was delivered from New York back in July. Apparently, prison officials believe one of his attorneys may have left him on the Duds.

Weinstein’s Actor Judah Engelmayr He gave us a statement from Weinstein… “This was an innocent misunderstanding. It won’t happen again. I have been a model prisoner, I follow rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

HW محامي lawyer Mark Werksman TMZ says … the judge took no action against Weinstein – nor did the prison. Mark, Sean, and his other attorneys still visit him…with the same express checks in effect.

Weinstein is currently being held in the Correctional Treatment Center – a medical unit inside the Twin Towers prison in downtown Los Angeles… where he is currently awaiting trial. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

Let’s hope this facility comes with a dentist.

See also  Supergirl's Melissa Benoist close to a deal to star in Girls on the Bus - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is lost due to ‘humiliation’ to reach a ‘lifelong dream’

March 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Robert Pattinson revealed that he was “counting sips of water” to take shape to play Batman

March 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Pat Sajak defends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants amidst ado

March 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Harvey Weinstein arrested in prison with failed milk

March 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Space junk crashes into the far side of the moon and causes a huge crater | the moon

March 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Fans’ view: Abramovich was upset by disturbing the relaxed world of football | Chelsea

March 4, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Apple event: Everything we know about the March 8 ‘Performance Sneak’ event

March 4, 2022 Len Houle