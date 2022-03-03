Harvey Weinstein arrested in prison with failed milk

Harvey Weinstein He was caught red-handed again… this time with a box of Milk Duds!

Law enforcement tells TMZ … contraband was discovered by Los Angeles County Jail guards back in November – after a meeting with the attorney Sean Berkeley.

While it’s unclear how The Duds made their way to him, Weinstein claimed he brought the chocolate with him when it was delivered from New York back in July. Apparently, prison officials believe one of his attorneys may have left him on the Duds.

Weinstein’s Actor Judah Engelmayr He gave us a statement from Weinstein… “This was an innocent misunderstanding. It won’t happen again. I have been a model prisoner, I follow rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

HW محامي lawyer Mark Werksman TMZ says … the judge took no action against Weinstein – nor did the prison. Mark, Sean, and his other attorneys still visit him…with the same express checks in effect.

Weinstein is currently being held in the Correctional Treatment Center – a medical unit inside the Twin Towers prison in downtown Los Angeles… where he is currently awaiting trial. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.