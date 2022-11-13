He was the founder of Improv Comedy Club 90 – Deadline

Bud FriedmanThe founder of the Improv Comedy Club has passed away. Deadline confirmed his death with The Hollywood Improv. He was 90 years old.

Friedman recently celebrated his 90th birthdayThe tenth Birthday in Hollywood Improvisation. We hear there will be a tribute to him tonight on stage at the venue.

In a statement to Deadline, Improvisation said, “The world of comedy has lost a giant today. He wasn’t a comedian, superstar, or movie legend. But he gave birth to a generation of artists who defined American comedy and culture for decades.”

Friedman opened Improvisation in New York City in 1963, shortly after quitting his job as an advertising executive with the goal of becoming a theater producer. The café has attracted the likes of Judy Garland, Lisa Minnelli, Albert Finney, Christopher Plummer and Jason Robard. Dustin Hoffman and Bette Midler, who were also not widely known He played it in the club at that time.

Following the success of the New York City club, Friedman later opened one in Los Angeles in 1975.

Throughout his life, Friedman had some acting credits such as in star 80 (1983), that is enough (1989), man on the moon (1999), Mambo Cafe (2000), Boneyard Collection (2008), funny people (2009) and Louie (2012), to name a few.

After the news of his death, comedians like Whitney Cummings shared their thoughts.

“RIP Budd Friedman, one of comedy’s greatest heroes and comedians. Just an incredible massive guy. I will never stop performing in comedy improv clubs,” she tweeted.

RIP Budd Friedman, one of comedy’s greatest heroes and comedians. Just an incredible massive guy. I will never stop performing in stand-up comedy clubs. Whitney Cummings November 13, 2022

More is coming…