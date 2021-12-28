Health officials have halved the isolation period in the event of a Govt-19 infection

December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

Positive people across the Atlantic no longer have to isolate themselves for ten days, but only for five days.

U.S. health officials announced on Monday, December 27, that the recommended time to isolate individuals who are positive for Covit-19 would be halved. This period is reduced to ten to five days for asymptomatic people, while the duration for contact events is reduced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s leading health agency, said in a statement. “This change is justified by science“According to this, most infections occur one to two days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

This reduction of the period of isolation for patients and their contacts may soon be applied in France. The new rules will be laid down by the government “As soon as the consultations are over by the weekend” Scientific organizations, Prime Minister Jean Costex announced Monday evening.

