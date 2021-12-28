In the United States, the capsule was discovered for the second time under the Confederate statue

On December 27, 2021, Confederate General Robert E. Snyder of Richmond, Virginia, USA A box that looks like a time capsule from 1887 under Lee’s statue. Eva Russian / AB

It rekindles hopes of finding the photo of Abraham Lincoln that was eagerly awaited by collectors. A time capsule was found in the foothills on Monday, December 27thThe statue of a Confederate general was unveiled in September.

“They found her!”, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted, A week after the first capsule was opened, which disappointed experts. “Probably the time capsule that everyone is looking for”, Attached photos of a thirty-centimeter-long rectangular metal box, and joined the Democrats. The governor said the box would not be opened on Monday, and experts would like to inspect it first.

The box will open at 1pm on Tuesday (7pm in Paris), indicating that the capsule x-ray was taken. “Experts believe there may be civil war coins, books, badges and even ammunition.”, He tweeted.

The time capsule is a container containing the objects or documents of an era designed for future generations. It was discovered in 1890 under the pedestal of the horse statue of General Robert Lee, leader of the Confederate Army that defended slavery during the Civil War (1861-1865) in Richmond, the former separatist capital of Virginia. The statue, which was seen by many Americans as a symbol of the country’s slavery, was removed in September, against the backdrop of questioning Confederate monuments.

Finding a photo of Abraham Lincoln

After the statue was removed, experts began searching for a mysterious time capsule placed on its pedestal in 1887, which was believed to contain buttons or bullets, the Confederacy coin, and monuments of civil war such as the Bible, but above all a photograph showing President Abraham Lincoln in his coffin was “historic.” A clich displayed will panic the collector’s market.

A first box was dug up, and then Mr. Northam carefully opened it, but it contained only a cloth envelope with three books and a photograph on it, all damaged by water, and an unknown coin. Workers involved in the construction of the statue appear to have placed it at the base of the capsule. A work has been a guide for astronomers and navigators since 1875. But another was published in 1889, two years after the capsule was supposed to be buried, suggesting that another container of this type might be under the pedestal.

The statue of General Lee in Richmond, suffocated below the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020, became the target of anti-racist protests after the death of African American George Floyd. Black Lives Matter. .

During the Civil War, the Southern Confederation fought to maintain slavery, which had been abolished during the conflict in other parts of the country.