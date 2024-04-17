Heavy rains and floods disrupt Dubai Airport and kill 19 people in Amman

Record rainfall levels have brought cities in the UAE and Oman to a standstill, with at least 19 people killed in Oman and flights diverted from Dubai airport.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities urged all residents to stay home, as videos showed submerged cars on busy highways and planes leaving waves in their wake as they landed on flooded runways in Dubai. In Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, floods turned streets into raging rivers.

Experts said the severe deluge was likely the result of a regular rainy weather system made worse by climate change.

The storm hit Oman for the first time on Sunday, causing widespread flooding and prompting officials to close schools and government offices. The intensity of the heavy rains subsided on Wednesday, despite the authorities to caution Residents must remain cautious.