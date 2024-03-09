Helldivers 2 boss says players unlocked mechs '4x faster than we thought', and are now summoning so many EXO-45's that servers are struggling again

Man, you all really love machines. Which is long awaited Helldefers 2 Mix The game arrived earlier today after the liberation of the planet Tien Kwan, and it appears that the community's enthusiasm has exceeded developers' expectations and server limitations once again.

in tweet , Helldivers 2 head Johan Pilestedt revealed that players cleared Tien Kwan and unlocked the mechs “4 times faster than we thought.” It only took about a day to unlock the factory planet, so I assume the developers at Arrowhead were expecting players to unlock the EXO-45s at some point this weekend. Hell hath no fury like divers who have a strong need for big robots.

“With the successful push from the community to take over Tien Kwan and the subsequent enabling of mechanisms that our servers are having difficulty coping with, the team is aware of this and doing what they can to mitigate it,” Bilstedt adds. “This intermittent issue is caused by too many people trying to get the machine at the same time. Service will eventually be restored, but for now I ask for patience.”

There's something funny about hundreds of thousands of players working their asses off to unlock machines, and the effects of their impending robotic glory He stares them tantalizingly in the face All the while, only to finally reach the promised land and immediately move so powerfully that the servers shut down. It's especially funny considering that the Helldivers 2 servers have generally stabilized in the past few weeks. All it takes is a new trick and an unquenchable thirst for big robots to get the scramble going again. Good luck, hell divers.