March 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Helldivers 2 boss says players unlocked mechs '4x faster than we thought', and are now summoning so many EXO-45's that servers are struggling again

Helldivers 2 boss says players unlocked mechs '4x faster than we thought', and are now summoning so many EXO-45's that servers are struggling again

Len Houle March 9, 2024 2 min read

Man, you all really love machines. Which is long awaited Helldefers 2 Mix The game arrived earlier today after the liberation of the planet Tien Kwan, and it appears that the community's enthusiasm has exceeded developers' expectations and server limitations once again.

in tweet, Helldivers 2 head Johan Pilestedt revealed that players cleared Tien Kwan and unlocked the mechs “4 times faster than we thought.” It only took about a day to unlock the factory planet, so I assume the developers at Arrowhead were expecting players to unlock the EXO-45s at some point this weekend. Hell hath no fury like divers who have a strong need for big robots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Google says AI-focused Pixel 8 can't run latest AI smartphone models

March 8, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Release date and everything you need to know

March 8, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Overwatch 2 announces its collaboration with the legendary anime “Cowboy Bebop”

March 8, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Bub B announces Drake as a guest on All American Takeover

March 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Oxygen in Jupiter and Europa could support 1 million people on Earth: NASA

March 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Despite Kaitlyn Clark's struggles, the Penn State Hokies are moving forward

March 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Helldivers 2 boss says players unlocked mechs '4x faster than we thought', and are now summoning so many EXO-45's that servers are struggling again

March 9, 2024 Len Houle