The Pixel 7 Pro’s “next-generation” ultra-wide-angle zoom is pushing the 48MP telephoto camera to DSLR-level heights, and Google shared three sets of samples outside the keyword.

The Manhattan home sample One WTC starts 0.5x with the second image below at 1x. It is up to 30x tall where you can see the finer details of the antenna tower. Starting at 20x, the Pixel 7 Pro uses a new machine learning upgrade tool powered by the Tensor G2. Prior to that, 15x and above used Zoom Stabilization so that you could “take hand-held photos without a tripod.”

These camera samples, and two other sets of examples, are from Google’s Alexander Schiffhauer, who introduced and detailed the Pixel 7 Pro’s zoom upgrades at the Google-made flagship event:

These are some of the last frontiers of smartphone photography, as phones haven’t really been able to replicate the quality of a DSLR camera.

In choosing which camera features to work on, Google’s Pixel Camera Product Manager New podcast It’s looking at why “people are willing to walk around a 15-pound camera and a $10,000 custom camera” and work to bring that functionality to smartphones. Google search was involved In Super Res Zoom since 2018 with the feature being a combination of hardware, software, and machine learning.

We also have The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Mendocino, also located in California. The main examples from Google focused on the ability to see people from afar.

