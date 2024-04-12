Here are the San Diego zip codes that will be dropped by State Farm

Starting this summer, State Farm will drop 30,000 homeowners insurance policies across California.

SAN DIEGO — State Farm will drop 30,000 homeowners insurance policies in California starting this summer. Including homeowners living in 50 zip codes across San Diego County. “With what has happened in our insurance market, these carriers are not profitable in California,” said Matthew Clark of C3 Risk & Insurance Services.

Clark knows all about the ramifications of State Farm's decision.

Many of his clients live in Rancho Santa Fe, where more than 50% of all state farm policies have been dropped. “I reached out to a client. His premium was State Farm and he was going to get a cancellation in July. With State Farm, it was about $12,000. His new premium is going to be $40,000. Overnight, you know, it just happened,” Clark said. : “I know they were paying a normal premium for the area. But now they are looking at almost 4x more.” Earlier this week, State Farm revealed where coverage would stop, citing inflation, regulatory costs and increased risks from disasters.





Of the 50 affected zip codes in San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe tops the list, followed by Jamul, Tierrasanta, Lakeside, El Cajon and Mission Valley.





“It's definitely a tough time. Right now, it's as bad as it's ever been in over 30 years of doing this honestly,” Carl Sussman is an insurance industry expert and owner of Sussman Insurance Agency. See also On the record 4th of July travel weekend, thousands of flights were delayed and canceled

Susman's best advice for those affected is to start looking for a new insurance company right away and don't hesitate when you find an alternative plan, even though it's likely more than you're used to paying. “If you receive a non-renewal letter from State Farm today, it doesn't mean your coverage will end tomorrow. It means you won't be renewed for your next policy. It means you should take as much time now as you can to start looking for replacement coverage.” Because replacement coverage, as you probably know, is very hard to get. If you find something you can get now, don't wait until your policy isn't renewed. Take this new policy, you can either get duplicate coverage, or you can just cancel the State Farm policy earlier,” Sussman said. You can always sign up for the state's fair plan, which is available to everyone, but it's more expensive, doesn't offer the same amount of coverage, and there's a back up now with a lot of people applying. Another thing to keep in mind if you don't get dropped — State Farm's credit rating was downgraded to “B” — which means some of its clients may have trouble paying claims.