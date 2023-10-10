Home field isn’t Phillies’ only advantage in NLDS Game 3 – NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA — The Phillies didn’t want to come back with the kind of split they had in Atlanta, but they will have an advantage beyond the home field in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

They’ll start with Aaron Nola, who has a 3.86 ERA in six playoff appearances, four of which the Phillies have won.

The Braves’ options appear to be either Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shaver, or an opener in the bullpen. Atlanta would have started Charlie Morton at this spot if he had been healthy. The soon-to-be 40-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on September 24 with a finger infection. The Braves had to submit their NLDS roster the day before to qualify for activation. He could be in play for the next round, if the Braves advance.

Atlanta could also activate Morton if he is replaced on the injured list with a member of the active roster, though MLB would likely look closely to make sure it’s not roster manipulation.

Despite striking out a career-high 83 at-bats, Morton had another solid season with a 3.64 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 163 innings. Unlike Elder and Smith-Shawver, he has a lot of playoff experience — 80 innings worth. One of those starts was against the Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 NLDS and Morton lasted just two innings.

Elder and Smith-Shawver are both rookie right-handers who have yet to experience baseball. Elder was a big part of the Braves’ success in the first half but struggled mightily after the All-Star break with a 5.75 ERA in his last 14 games.

Smith-Shofer made five starts this summer and allowed seven homers and 14 runs in 23 innings.

Nola hasn’t been consistently reliable from start to finish this season, but the Phillies will certainly feel more comfortable with the Braves’ Game 3 pitching plan.

Elder shut out the Phillies over seven innings on June 22 but did not pitch out of the fourth inning of his start against them on September 20, walking five and allowing long balls to Nick Castellanos.

Smith-Shofer, who has more swings and misses, has never faced the Phils.

Nola’s last two outings against the Braves were solid — two outings over six innings with eight hits on September 20 and six scoreless on June 22.