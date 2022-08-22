House of the Dragon premiere gets stuck for HBO Max broadcast, mostly on Fire Sticks

Next to unreleased And the disappear Content, there have been a lot of complaints about HBO Max streaming apps since its launch. However, they generally held up under the pressure of the first offerings of content like Tenet, Wonder Woman, Matrixor Westworldbut for HBO, there may not be anything like a file Game of thrones the first show.

Tonight’s premiere of the show’s spin-off, Dragon Houseis the first taste of the new GOT experience inside HBO Max, and while many people are trying to stream the first episode they watch it without problems, others have said the app crashes on them, or freezes once they skipped over the pre-show teasers.

Based on the reports seen on Twitter, redditIn other places, it seems that most people who are experiencing problems are using the Amazon Fire TV platform or Fire Stick. It’s unclear why this app, in particular, has issues, but if you’re using it and can’t watch it, you might want to try switching if you can’t wait to see all the Targarayens go by. If this is your main streaming device, another tip people have reported that has worked is to create a new profile.

In a statement emailed to the edge, HBO’s Chris Willard said, “Dragon House Millions of HBO Max subscribers were watched successfully this evening. We are aware that a small portion of users are trying to connect via Fire TV devices that are experiencing issues and are in the process of resolving this issue for affected users.”

Whatever the problem, don’t expect to repeat this in future seasons – by next year, They’ll have a new app anyway.

Update August 21st 10:40 PM ET: Updated with a statement from HBO.