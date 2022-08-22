Sarah Hyland, ‘Modern Family’ star, marries Wells Adams

The 31-year-old actress was surrounded by her on-screen family, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, as she said “I do” to the “Bachelor in Heaven” star.

According to E! News, the couple married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

While Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the popular ABC sitcom, has yet to share photos of her wedding, Vergara, who brought her son Manolo as her single mate, made sure to share snippets from the couple’s big day with her 26.5 million Instagram. Followers.

In one post, Vergara, who was dressed in a black and white floral dress, shared a photo of the photo booth featuring Ferguson, husband Justin Mikita and Gould, captioning it: “#Sarhandwillis’ wedding,” followed by a series of heart emojis.