August 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sarah Hyland, 'Modern Family' star, marries Wells Adams

Roxanne Bacchus August 22, 2022

The 31-year-old actress was surrounded by her on-screen family, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, as she said “I do” to the “Bachelor in Heaven” star.

According to E! News, the couple married in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

While Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the popular ABC sitcom, has yet to share photos of her wedding, Vergara, who brought her son Manolo as her single mate, made sure to share snippets from the couple’s big day with her 26.5 million Instagram. Followers.

In one post, Vergara, who was dressed in a black and white floral dress, shared a photo of the photo booth featuring Ferguson, husband Justin Mikita and Gould, captioning it: “#Sarhandwillis’ wedding,” followed by a series of heart emojis.

Ferguson also posted a quick photo of himself and Mikita, fit and dressed for the big event, with the caption “Dads night out ❤️”.

Hyland and Adams started dating in 2017 after meeting on social media, which is Question asked in July 2019 In a romantic show on the beach.
Although the couple was originally supposed to walk down the aisle in 2020, their marriage has been postponed several times due to Corona virus pandemic.

Back in July, Hyland revealed she might not be taking the traditional route of taking her husband’s family name.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that wasn’t my thing,” she said. e! News. “I like to be called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and other things, and if the reservation’s in his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so cute. “But I don’t know. I haven’t decided yet.”

“Modern Family” wrapped up in 2020 after 11 years and won 22 Emmy Awards. Hyland currently presents the American version of “Love Island”.

