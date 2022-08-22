William and Kate are moving their family out of London to give the kids a ‘normal’ life



London

CNN

–



The The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge A royal source told CNN they are set to move their families out of London during the study period, in an effort to give their children a “normal” family life.

The decision to move the children’s school was announced before Kensington Palace In a statement on Monday.

According to the royal source, Prince William, Kate and their children will live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom house in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London. The move will bring the family closer to both Queen Elizabeth II, who also resides at Windsor Castle, and Kate’s family, who live in the same county.

However, Kensington Palace, the current Cambridge residence, will remain the family’s main residence, according to the royal source.

There are currently no plans for any resident assistance, the source told CNN, adding that arrangements could be made for a nanny at the property.

According to the statement, the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be transferring to Lambroke School, a prestigious fee-based school near Windsor.

The school is described on its website as a “leading co-ed preparatory school for 615 boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 13, set in 52 acres of beautiful Berkshire countryside”.

Prince Louis throws a tantrum during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee competition

In a palace statement, School Principal, Jonathan Perry said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join us this coming September and look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our team, new students, to our school community.”

William and Kate thanked their children’s former teacher in London, Thomas Battersea, expressing gratitude for the “happy start” she gave George and Charlotte.

In the same statement, Ben Thomas, Principal of Thomas London Day Schools, thanked Charlotte and George for “supporting the school’s values ​​and their many contributions to school life,” wishing them well in their new school.

The royal source told CNN that the move would allow William and Kate to be “active parents at a busy school”.

“They want to be as normal a family as possible,” the source added.

This move will also give the young family more privacy at home due to the heightened security presence on the Queen’s estate.

Cambridge They moved their family To London in 2017, having been based in Norfolk, eastern England for several years. Up until that point, the couple had used Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace as their official residence while they carried out their royal duties.

CNN’s Lauren Said Morehouse contributed to this story.