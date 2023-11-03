These online trolls attacking TV critics? They were from HBO.

Casey Bloys, chairman of HBO, has a reputation in the entertainment industry as an effective programmer and an easy-going executive who stays out of controversies.

It all came to light at a press conference on Thursday, addressing his role in the middle of a media storm, which was very eye-catching.

Mr. Bloys admitted to his involvement in an attempt to create fake Twitter accounts to respond to television critics who had negative views of HBO programming. Yes, he said, it was “a very, very stupid idea to vent my frustration.”

The comments, made at an event focused on the network’s upcoming shows, came a day later Rolling Stone reported About Mr. Bloys’s efforts to respond to critics on Twitter. The article caught the attention of many in the entertainment industry, with many rival executives privately pondering how the HBO CEO could be so sensitive. New York Magazine called it a “mini-scandal” and “possibly the funniest thing to happen in the media in years.”