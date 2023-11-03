Selena Gomez deletes Instagram after being criticized for an Israeli-Palestinian post

Selena Gomez She says she needs a break from Instagram and will delete her account… after coming under fire for her comments about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Selena posted and then deleted an Instagram Story Thursday where she revealed her plans to exit Instagram, explaining… “I’m done. I don’t support any of what’s going on.”

The decision came just days after Selena Published about the Gaza war Then he was dragged.





As we reported… Selena spoke out on Monday about the war in the Middle East, condemning the killing and torture and saying: “This is what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t do that.”

Selena’s Israeli-Palestinian post was met with a lot of hate online… with people accusing her of not doing everything she could to help those in need, pulling her for trying to be a victim and criticizing her for claiming her platform is useless.

As we reported… Other celebrities have faced backlash for their handling of the ongoing conflict… A former adult film star Mia Khalifa I lost it gig with Playboy After defending Hamas, and the entire Hadid family Receive death threats.