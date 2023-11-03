November 3, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Selena Gomez deletes Instagram after being criticized for an Israeli-Palestinian post

Selena Gomez deletes Instagram after being criticized for an Israeli-Palestinian post

Roxanne Bacchus November 3, 2023 2 min read

Selena Gomez

She says she is deleting her Instagram account.

After exposure to the heat of Israeli-Palestinian mail

11/2/2023 at 6:26 PM PST

Selena Gomez She says she needs a break from Instagram and will delete her account… after coming under fire for her comments about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Selena posted and then deleted an Instagram Story Thursday where she revealed her plans to exit Instagram, explaining… “I’m done. I don’t support any of what’s going on.”

The decision came just days after Selena Published about the Gaza war Then he was dragged.



TMZ.com

As we reported… Selena spoke out on Monday about the war in the Middle East, condemning the killing and torture and saying: “This is what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t do that.”

Selena’s Israeli-Palestinian post was met with a lot of hate online… with people accusing her of not doing everything she could to help those in need, pulling her for trying to be a victim and criticizing her for claiming her platform is useless.

As we reported… Other celebrities have faced backlash for their handling of the ongoing conflict… A former adult film star Mia Khalifa I lost it gig with Playboy After defending Hamas, and the entire Hadid family Receive death threats.

But it seems that Selena is the only one who threatened to delete her account.



© 2023 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  YouTuber Ray Mona has revealed an American unmanned pilot in Sailor Moon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Lisa Marie Presley criticized Sofia Coppola’s ‘revenge’ script for ‘Priscilla’

November 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Tomlinson to host new CBS late night show after ‘Colbert’

November 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SAG-AFTRA Negotiations to Continue Thursday – The Hollywood Reporter

November 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Selena Gomez deletes Instagram after being criticized for an Israeli-Palestinian post

November 3, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Newly identified species could shed light on the evolution of prehistoric ‘sea monsters’

November 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

San Antonio at Phoenix, final score: Spurs beat Suns 132-121

November 3, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a titanium frame won’t cut weight

November 3, 2023 Len Houle