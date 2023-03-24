Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial: Ski accident lawyer says star is ‘concerned’ as her team apologizes to testify

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney apologizes for testifying for being “an ass”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial in Utah entered its fourth day on Friday.
Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing him down a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016, leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.” “.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Mr. Sanderson who bumped into her – and that he then told his daughter he was “famous”. The Goop mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s attorney today.
In court on Thursday, Sandron’s attorney Robert Sykes slammed the star’s legal team for asking his daughter about another daughter’s allegations that her father was abusive.
Mr. Sykes claimed that Paltrow’s team was only going this route because the actor was “concerned about the way this case was going.”
“You can’t just attack someone’s character because their client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while she is seeking $1 in token damages and to cover her legal fees.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at court for the fourth trial day
WATCH TRIAL LIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow to stand in for a ski crash trial in Utah
Gwyneth Paltrow takes a stand in a ski accident trial in Utah
Expert Richard Boehme says Sanderson has ‘permanent’ brain injury
Given that Mr. Sanderson’s brain injury lasted more than 18 months, Dr. Bohme said his TBI would be considered permanent.
Dr. Boehme declined to comment on the severity of the traumatic brain injury given the limited scope of his treatment of Mr. Sanderson, but said the fact that he was still showing symptoms when he was evaluated six years after the crash makes chronic cases of the injuries clear.
WATCH: Moment’s attorney Paltrow apologizes for being an ‘ass’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologizes for testifying for being an ‘ass’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s security team offers a “fun” ski experience
Gwyneth Paltrow’s security team offered to bring the “rewards” to the bailiffs at the Utah courthouse where the trial is taking place.
The Hollywood star and CEO of Goop is facing a lawsuit by retired ophthalmologist Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she hit him on the slopes of Mount Flagstaff at Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. Meanwhile, Mrs. Paltrow claims that it was Mrs. Sanderson who bumped into her.
Terry Sanderson’s attorney claims Paltrow is “concerned” about the case
A US court has said that Gwyneth Paltrow causing the ski collision is the most likely scenario
A US court has heard that Gwyneth Paltrow hitting a man from behind on a ski slope and falling on top of him was the “only scenario” that explained his injuries.
Terry Sanderson provided the Oscar-winning actress with a “cushion” during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, jurors say.
A retired ophthalmologist is suing Ms. Paltrow over a plane crash that left him with broken ribs and a severe concussion.
Paltrow denied the allegation and filed a counterclaim against Mr Sanderson, alleging that he caused the collision.
Both are expected to testify at the trial on Friday.
On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Richard Bowen, who said Sanderson’s injuries may only have been caused by being hit from behind.
Terry Sanderson was ‘fun-loving and socialite’ before accident, daughter tells jury
Ms Sanderson Grasham said her father was “fun-loving and sociable” before the accident, and described him as a “visitor” and “a real positive influence”, as well as an experienced skier.
But she said seeing him at her daughter’s graduation some three months after her skiing accident was “a slap in the face”.
“I felt like ‘wow.’ There was a moment when I almost expected drool to come out of his mouth,” she said.
“He wasn’t involved with anyone… That was my first slap in the face that something was terribly wrong.”
She added that her father could now not “see the forest for the trees” and got stuck “in the nitty-gritty” of things.
“He’s easily frustrated, angry, angry — I didn’t remember him being an angry person, but he has a pretty short fuse these days,” she said.
“I think he’s more cautious, not as sure of himself – he’s in a really negative position and that’s hard for me as his daughter.”
Sanderson-Grasham later became emotional, telling the court, “I hope (my father) moves on. I hope we can put this strange chapter behind us.”
“We don’t always choose the doors we walk through but we can choose which way we walk. We have a lot of healing to do.”
Who will testify in court today?
Terry Sanderson – the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing accident – is expected to take the stand today in the civil trial.
Sanderson’s daughter Shea Gresham is also expected to testify. (His daughter, Polly Sanderson Grasham, stood Thursday.)
Gwyneth Paltrow is also expected to be called to testify if there is time.
A neuropsychologist who worked with Tom Brady witnesses ski crash victim Gwyneth Paltrow
A neuropsychologist testifying for a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing accident has criticized defense claims that he “exaggerates his injuries.”
Paltrow is being sued by retired ophthalmologist Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, who alleges she walked in on him on the slopes of Mount Flagstaff at Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016.
Skanderson, who is seeking $300,000 in damages, says he suffered severe brain injury that caused “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”
On the third day of the trial in Park City, Utah, psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Alaina Fong charged the defense that Sanderson was exaggerating his symptoms to exploit Ms. Paltrow’s celebrity status and wealth.
Dr. Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston in partnership with Tom Brady, diagnosed Mr. Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussion symptoms), which she said occurred after the accident.
