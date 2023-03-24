Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terry Sanderson bragged he was ‘famous’ after skateboarding crash, court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer complains after filming the actress in court
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ice skating crash test entered its third day on Thursday.
The Hollywood star and CEO of Goop has been accused of running into Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City in February 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mrs. Sanderson who bumped into her – and that he was perceptive enough after the accident to send her daughter an email claiming he was “famous”.
On the third day of the trial in Park City, Utah, psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Alaina Fong charged the defense that Sanderson was exaggerating his symptoms to exploit Ms. Paltrow’s celebrity status and wealth.
Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston in partnership with Tom Brady, diagnosed Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussion symptoms), which she said occurred after the accident.
The experts Paltrow hired have yet to testify, but when asked about their skepticism about Sanderson’s diagnosis of PCS, Dr. Fung said she believed she was the only expert who could make that call. Previously, Paltrow’s attorneys said during opening arguments that Sanderson’s allegations were “an absolute bachelor.”
“There is a big difference between going over a chart to someone in another state or across the world and making that patient cry in front of me,” Dr. Fung said in his testimony that was shown to the jury. “I think it’s very easy to criticize someone from afar, and it’s quite another when you’re in trouble with this patient, and you’re trying to help him.”
She added: “They have a lot of opinions and it just goes to show that they are not concussion experts, specifically traumatic brain injury experts, and if I’m being completely honest, a lot of their opinions are easily refuted by just going online and looking at the CDC’s recommendations for physicians on how to Concussion treatment.
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while she is seeking $1 in damages and to cover her legal fees.
ICYMI: Terry Sanderson claims he can no longer enjoy wine tastings
The retired ophthalmologist who took actor Gwyneth Paltrow on trial for a skiing collision has claimed he can no longer enjoy wine tasting due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Neuroradiologist Dr Wendell Gibby testified on Wednesday that the collision caused Terry Sanderson to “suddenly” suffer a severe decline in quality of life – leaving him unable to enjoy his past times.
“Terry was an energetic, high-functioning person…meetings with groups, wine tastings, skiing, volunteering,” she said.
“After the accident, his condition suddenly deteriorated and many activities that he loved to do, he stopped doing.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 06:00
Gwyneth Paltrow to testify alongside her children and Brad Falchuk at Utah ski accident trial
Sanderson’s attorneys said they plan to call Paltrow to the stand to testify on Friday.
Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her two children, 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses, are expected to testify.
Actor Stephen Owens’ attorney described Paltrow’s family members as part of her skateboarding group when the incident occurred on February 26, 2016.
He said, “She, Brad, is her husband, whom you will now hear from, her daughter, Apple, from whom you will hear, Moses, from whom you shall hear.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 05:00
ICYMI: Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah, was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time off after bumping into another guy who got off a hill.
She is now participating in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (March 21).
While she was climbing the hill on February 26, 2016, she was hit from behind by another skier. She was slightly injured, for which she says the man immediately apologized. She adds in her legal file that she is “shaken and disturbed”.
The IndependentGustav Killander had more:
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 04:00
Gwyneth Paltrow’s security team offers to bring “gifts” for the bailiffs at the ski crash trial
Gwyneth Paltrow’s security team offered to bring the “rewards” to the bailiffs at the Utah courthouse where the trial is taking place.
The Hollywood star and CEO of Goop is facing a lawsuit by retired ophthalmologist Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she hit him on the slopes of Mount Flagstaff at Deer Valley Resort on February 26, 2016.
The Independent has more:
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 03:00
Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Backlash on Viral Wellness and Diet: ‘I Eat Whole Meals’
Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to the backlash over her daily health and diet regimen.
The 50-year-old took to Instagram last week to talk about how she feels about the criticism during a Q&A session, following her episode on Dr Will Cole’s. The art of good podcast, where she opened up about her “quick, choppy” routine.
The Independent’Amber Raiken has more:
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 02:00
Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident caused Terry Sanderson to lose his love for life
The third day of the civil lawsuit began with a video nomination from neuropsychologist Dr. Alaina Fong.
Dr Fong said that when she first met Mr Sanderson in 2017, he had presented “a myriad of symptoms that suggested he had a concussion.
She said: “According to Terry’s report, these matters affected his life greatly. It was affecting his personal life and relationships.
“It affected him on so many levels, especially for someone who used to love life… By the time he came to me, this was pretty much over.”
Dr. Fung challenged the opinions of other medical experts appointed by Paltrow’s defense, adding, “This has completely changed his life physically, emotionally, and biologically — and he’s been affected in all of those areas.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 24, 2023 01:14
Court refused for today
Dr. Bohme’s testimony was the last business of the day in court, as the judge dismissed the jury at approximately 7:00 p.m. EST. Paltrow herself and other family members can It said Take the stand tomorrow.
I am referringMarch 23, 2023 23:24
Böhme says Sanderson considers he has a “permanent” brain injury
Given that Mr. Sanderson’s brain injury lasted more than 18 months, Dr. Bohme said his TBI would be considered permanent.
Dr. Boehme declined to comment on the severity of the traumatic brain injury given the limited scope of his treatment of Mr. Sanderson, but said the fact that he was still showing symptoms when he was evaluated six years after the crash makes chronic cases of the injuries clear.
I am referringMarch 23, 2023 23:03
Bohme says Sanderson showed symptoms of a concussion
Dr. Bohme, in his video testimony Thursday, said Sanderson appeared to display classic symptoms of a concussion after a skiing collision and did not appear to embellish his symptoms in any way when interviewed.
“It doesn’t sound like that to me, no,” said Dr. Bohme.
I am referringMarch 23, 2023 22:50
Expert neurologist Richard Boehme takes the stand
Dr. Boehme, who interviewed Sanderson, testified via video Thursday that Sanderson does not suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
The expert also said he believed there was indeed an element of loss of consciousness after the 2016 skiing crash, with a report of the accident saying Mr Sanderson was “somewhat disoriented”.
Andrea BlancoMarch 23, 2023 22:04
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
‘American Idol’ contestant Katy Perry accused of ‘shaming my mom’
Gwyneth Paltrow Experienced Firsthand: Victim Says He’s Now Unable to Enjoy Wine Tasting After Skiing Accident
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck seen in Boston filming a movie