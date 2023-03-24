Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terry Sanderson bragged he was ‘famous’ after skateboarding crash, court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer complains after filming the actress in court

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ice skating crash test entered its third day on Thursday.

The Hollywood star and CEO of Goop has been accused of running into Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City in February 2016.

Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mrs. Sanderson who bumped into her – and that he was perceptive enough after the accident to send her daughter an email claiming he was “famous”.

On the third day of the trial in Park City, Utah, psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Alaina Fong charged the defense that Sanderson was exaggerating his symptoms to exploit Ms. Paltrow’s celebrity status and wealth.

Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston in partnership with Tom Brady, diagnosed Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussion symptoms), which she said occurred after the accident.

The experts Paltrow hired have yet to testify, but when asked about their skepticism about Sanderson’s diagnosis of PCS, Dr. Fung said she believed she was the only expert who could make that call. Previously, Paltrow’s attorneys said during opening arguments that Sanderson’s allegations were “an absolute bachelor.”

“There is a big difference between going over a chart to someone in another state or across the world and making that patient cry in front of me,” Dr. Fung said in his testimony that was shown to the jury. “I think it’s very easy to criticize someone from afar, and it’s quite another when you’re in trouble with this patient, and you’re trying to help him.”

She added: “They have a lot of opinions and it just goes to show that they are not concussion experts, specifically traumatic brain injury experts, and if I’m being completely honest, a lot of their opinions are easily refuted by just going online and looking at the CDC’s recommendations for physicians on how to Concussion treatment.

Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while she is seeking $1 in damages and to cover her legal fees.