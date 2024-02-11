February 11, 2024

How to watch SpaceX launch its Intuitive Machines IM-1 lunar lander on February 14 live online

Cheryl Riley February 11, 2024 4 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a new private lander onto the moon's surface for Intuitive Machines and NASA this week, and you can watch it live online in a series of free webcasts.

Intuitive Machines' first Nova-C lander, called IM-1, will launch to the moon aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on February 14 with payloads for NASA and other customers. The launch is scheduled for 12:57 a.m. EDT (0557 GMT) from NASA's Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA and Intuitive Machines said that if all goes well, IM-1 will land on the moon on February 22.

