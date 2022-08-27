August 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

An 82-foot-tall dinosaur skeleton was found in the backyard of a man in Portugal

An 82-foot-tall dinosaur skeleton was found in the backyard of a man in Portugal

Cheryl Riley August 27, 2022 2 min read

A man doing construction work in his backyard in Portugal has discovered a fossilized bone, which has now been identified as an 82-foot-long dinosaur skeleton – possibly the largest ever found in Europe, According to a press release.

The initial discovery dates back to 2017 in the Portuguese city of Pombal, the American Association for the Advancement of Science said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Paleontologists from Portugal and Spain who have worked at the site since then say the bones could have been those of a sauropod dinosaur that was 39 feet high and 82 feet long.

Sauropods were four-legged, plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks and tails that lived from the Upper Jurassic to the Lower Cretaceous period, about 160-100 million years ago.

A man working in his backyard in Pombal, Portugal, in 2017, came across some fossils, which led to the discovery of a huge dinosaur skeleton.
Dom Louise Institute (College of S.
In August, paleontologists collected 10-foot-long ribs.
In August, paleontologists collected 10-foot-long ribs.
Dom Louise Institute (College of S.

The international team of researchers spent more than a week in early August collecting key parts of the massive skeleton, including the vertebrae and ribs.

“It is not unusual to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, while maintaining their original anatomical position. This mode of preservation is relatively uncommon in the fossil record of dinosaurs, particularly sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic period, Elizabeth Malavia, researcher Post-doctoral at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, in the statement.

convolutional He told CBS News The ribs are about 10 feet long, making it “the largest sauropod rib currently known in Europe and one of the largest described worldwide.”

The skeleton probably belonged to a sauropod dinosaur that roamed the territory of modern Portugal between 160-100 million years ago.
The skeleton probably belonged to a sauropod dinosaur that roamed the territory of modern Portugal between 160-100 million years ago.
Getty Images / Science Photo Libra
The researchers will preserve and document the fossils, and continue excavation work at the site next year.
The researchers will preserve and document the fossils, and continue excavation work at the site next year.
Dom Louise Institute (College of S.

The recovered skeletal parts will be cleaned, installed in the laboratory, documented and studied before being displayed in the museum, Melfafiya told Newsweek.

See also  NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures a star-forming space triangle

Based on the preservation and positioning of the bones removed from the site, the researchers suspect there may be more fossils buried in Pombal’s backyard, and plan to continue the excavation next year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope detects carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a distant planet

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Webb Telescope brings early galaxies and Jupiter into sharp focus

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet WASP-39b

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

WWE SmackDown Wings of Detroit, Michigan – WON / F4W

August 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

An 82-foot-tall dinosaur skeleton was found in the backyard of a man in Portugal

August 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mariners sign rising star Julio Rodriguez for a long-term contract extension

August 27, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

NVIDIA CEO Confirms ‘Exciting New Next Generation’ GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Are Incoming, Unveiled In Late September

August 27, 2022 Len Houle