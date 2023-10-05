Where to find glasses for the annular eclipse of the rings of fire

An annular solar eclipse was observed on May 21, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. This is the first time in 25 years since the last annular solar eclipse occurred in Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the 2023 “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse on Oct. 14, officials are warning eclipse chasers to protect their eyes during the cosmic phenomenon.

An annular eclipse — which occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun but does not completely cover the sun — can be seen in several areas in Oregon, including the Newport coast, and areas near Fort Rock and La Pine, according to the State of Oregon. State parks.

The government agency warns that it is not safe to look directly at the sun during an annular eclipse without special solar filters.

while Oregon State Parks The agency says they can’t promise clear skies for viewing the eclipse, and the agency is distributing a limited number of glasses across state parks to view the eclipse safely.

the American Astronomical Society Has a list of retailers that sell eclipse glasses and solar projectors, including American paper optics, Celestial visual, Halo eclipse glasses, Flip n Sheds, Astronomical AlpsAnd Rainbow Symphony.

The astronomy community is warning consumers to keep an eye on safety certifications, explaining that in the weeks leading up to the August 2017 solar eclipse, online marketplaces, including Amazon and eBay, featured eclipse glasses and viewers that had not been properly tested.

Officials warn against using homemade filters or watching the eclipse with sunglasses. according to NASA, safe solar projectors are “thousands of times darker” than regular sunglasses and must meet ISO 12312-2 certification. These glasses reduce the sun’s visible rays and block “all but a small portion” of the sun’s ultraviolet and infrared rays, according to Oregon State Parks.

NASA indicates that it does not approve a specific brand of solar projector.

NASA adds: “Do not look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a portable solar viewer—concentrated solar radiation will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.”

Although other Oregonians — namely Portlanders — don’t fall into the annular path, they will still have the opportunity to view the partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 8:06 a.m., peak at 9:19 a.m., and end at 10:39 a.m. that morning.