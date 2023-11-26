A telescope in Utah detects mysterious cosmic rays outside our galaxy

Scientists in Utah have identified a rare cosmic ray that could be coming from outside the Milky Way.

It was named the “Amaterasu particle” after the Japanese sun goddess.

A spokesman for the Telescope Array described the source of the particle as a “mystery.”

Astronomers from the University of Utah and the University of Tokyo have identified a massive presence Rare cosmic rays of very high energy They are thought to originate from outside the Milky Way Galaxy.

Named after the Japanese sun goddess, the Amaterasu particle is a particle A subatomic entity that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The results, published in the journal Science, show that its energy rivals the record The Oh My God particle was observed in 1991.

“In the case of the Oh My God particle and this new particle, you can trace it back to its source and there’s nothing high enough energy to produce it,” said John Matthews, a Telescope Array spokesman and co-author of the study. That’s the secret of this – what the hell is going on?”

Cosmic rays, Charged particles constantly rain down on the Earth, usually originating from the sun. But high-energy cosmic rays, such as the Amaterasu particle, are exceptional and are thought to come from other galaxies and extragalactic sources..

The Telescope Observatory, an observatory in the western desert of Utah, was able to identify the particle. The space monitoring station, which includes 507 surface detectors over an area of ​​270 square miles, detected more than 30 high-energy cosmic rays, with the Amaterasu particle emerging as the most significant event.

Surface detectors to be deployed by helicopter.Cosmic Ray Research Institute, University of Tokyo

The Amaterasu particle hit the atmosphere on May 27, 2021, triggering 23 surface detectors and emitting energy equivalent to about 244 eV, just shy of the “oh my god” particle’s 320 eV.

The observed particles, including Amaterasu’s particles, appear to emerge from voids or empty space.

Unlike low-energy cosmic rays, whose origins can be traced, high-energy particles like these appear to come from seemingly empty spaces. The Amaterasu particle is thought to have originated from the local void, an empty region of space bordering the Milky Way.

Expansion of the telescope array offers hope for more answers to this phenomenon. With an additional 500 detectors covering an area nearly the size of Rhode Island, the observatory aims to capture the barrage of particles caused by cosmic rays and provide further insights into other cosmic mysteries.

