August 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The countdown to NASA's launch of Artemis 1 moon mission begins today

August 27, 2022

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – The countdown is ready to begin NASA’s biggest test flight of the year.

At 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT) today (August 27), a countdown clock will begin to appear until NASA’s planned launch date. Artemis mission 1It is the first ambitious trip to the moon by the agency’s most powerful rocket ever – the space launch system (SLS) – Her Orion spacecraft. The unmanned test flight is scheduled to launch Monday (August 29) at 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT) from Pad 39B here at the Kennedy Space Center.

