Hunting ghosts in the sky and finding what makes their colors

In June 2019, scientists in Spain went searching for ghosts haunting the skies over the Mediterranean. These green wisps, dancing above pink-red lightning, at extremely high altitudes during thunderstorms, were only discovered in May of that year. What were they? The only way to find out is to pick one up.

But this would be an annoying task. These ghosts are aptly named: they are difficult to see with the naked eye and appear with just a heartbeat dozens of miles above the Earth’s surface.

“Seeing a ghost is really difficult,” he said. Maria Passas Faroresearcher at the Institute of Astrophysics in Andalusia, Spain.

But on September 21, 2019, they were finally able to capture one using a specialized camera: a green spirit flashing at the crown of a jellyfish-shaped fuchsia lightning swirl 50 miles above sea level. After disentangling the different wavelengths of light emitted by the ghost, scientists revealed its elemental composition.