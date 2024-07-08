Hurricane Beryl Live Updates: Texas Braces for ‘Deadly’ Storm as It Makes Landfall

Hurricane Beryl on track for Yucatan Peninsula and Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall along the central Texas coast early Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane was heading toward Houston with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was just 15 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas.

It is expected to become a Category 1 storm when it makes landfall near Houston.

More than a million people in Texas are under a tornado warning as they brace for severe storms, flash flooding and strong winds.

Acting Gov. Dan Patrick declared 120 counties disaster areas ahead of the storm’s arrival, warning that Beryl “is going to be a killer storm.”

Schools, airports and major oil shipping operations have been suspended and will remain closed throughout Monday.

Hurricane Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane across Mexico and the Caribbean.