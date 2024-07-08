Hurricane Beryl Live Updates: Texas Braces for ‘Deadly’ Storm as It Makes Landfall

Real support
Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall along the central Texas coast early Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane was heading toward Houston with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was just 15 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas.
It is expected to become a Category 1 storm when it makes landfall near Houston.
More than a million people in Texas are under a tornado warning as they brace for severe storms, flash flooding and strong winds.
Acting Gov. Dan Patrick declared 120 counties disaster areas ahead of the storm’s arrival, warning that Beryl “is going to be a killer storm.”
Schools, airports and major oil shipping operations have been suspended and will remain closed throughout Monday.
Hurricane Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane across Mexico and the Caribbean.
Beryl’s center made landfall near Matagorda, Texas.
The National Hurricane Center said the center of Hurricane Perry made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, at 4 a.m. Central Time Monday.
Beryl’s maximum sustained winds remained at 80 mph (130 km/h), meaning it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.
Brill is currently located 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Texas.
Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 10:07
WATCH LIVE: View of downtown Houston as Hurricane Beryl hits Texas
Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 10:00
Hurricane Beryl is expected to reach the central Texas coast within the next hour or two.
Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast within the next hour or two as the storm approaches.
After strengthening back into a Category 1 hurricane, Hurricane Beryl is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) as it approaches the central Texas coast.
In the National Hurricane Center’s 3 a.m. CST update, Hurricane Beryl was about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Matagorda, Texas.
The city of Matagorda recently reported sustained winds of 68 mph (109 km/h) and a gust of 86 mph (139 km/h).
“Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains continue across portions of Texas,” the National Hurricane Center warned. “Sustained tropical storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gusts are already being reported along the coast, and these winds will continue to spread inland.
Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 09:26
National Hurricane Center warns Beryl could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl is gaining strength as it approaches Texas and could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds are currently 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some of the storm’s outer rain bands have begun to reach the southeast Texas coast, bringing heavy rain and brief thunderstorms to the area.
Beryl is expected to reach hurricane strength later today.
“Beryl is expected to strengthen through landfall early Monday, and people should prepare for the possibility of a Category 2 hurricane making landfall,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement issued at 11 a.m. local time.
Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 09:00
WATCH: Hurricane Beryl approaches Texas coast, grows before making landfall, officials issue storm surge warnings
Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 07:00
Texans Brace for Hurricane Beryl
Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 06:12
Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane before making landfall.
The National Hurricane Center said Beryl had been upgraded to a hurricane with maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 75 mph (120 kph).
She added that the hurricane will strengthen before reaching the Texas coast on Monday.
Hurricane Beryl was an extraordinary storm, setting records as the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever documented.
It caused extensive destruction throughout the Caribbean, particularly in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mayo, Union, and Grenada.
Hurricane Beryl was among the most powerful storms ever to hit Jamaica, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.
Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 05:19
Beryl is expected to be the first hurricane to hit the United States in the 2024 season.
The National Weather Service still expects Tropical Storm Beryl to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning.
This would make Beryl the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the United States during the summer and fall hurricane season of 2024.
Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 04:59
Houston airport may cancel flights as Beryl approaches
Houston airport says flight delays or cancellations are possible as Beryl approaches Texas.
Even for flights departing from or arriving at destinations outside the storm’s direct path, “airlines may need to adjust flight schedules and routes due to the overall impact of the hurricane on their network,” she said.
She urged people not to take refuge at the airport during the storm.
“As the storm approaches and people plan to stay home and stay safe from the storm, we want to remind everyone that our airports are not equipped to serve as storm shelters. We lack the supplies and staff to accommodate people seeking shelter during the storm.”
Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 04:53
National Hurricane Center forecasts storm surge for Texas coast
The National Hurricane Center said there is a risk of life-threatening storm surge flooding along the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 04:33
