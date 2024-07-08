July 8, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Hurricane Beryl Live Updates: Texas Braces for ‘Deadly’ Storm as It Makes Landfall

Frank Tomlinson July 8, 2024 4 min read
Hurricane Beryl on track for Yucatan Peninsula and Gulf of Mexico

Real support
Independent Press

Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to provide journalism without an agenda.

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall along the central Texas coast early Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane was heading toward Houston with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was just 15 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas.

It is expected to become a Category 1 storm when it makes landfall near Houston.

More than a million people in Texas are under a tornado warning as they brace for severe storms, flash flooding and strong winds.

Acting Gov. Dan Patrick declared 120 counties disaster areas ahead of the storm’s arrival, warning that Beryl “is going to be a killer storm.”

Schools, airports and major oil shipping operations have been suspended and will remain closed throughout Monday.

Hurricane Beryl has already left a trail of destruction as a Category 5 hurricane across Mexico and the Caribbean.

1720429629

Beryl’s center made landfall near Matagorda, Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said the center of Hurricane Perry made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, at 4 a.m. Central Time Monday.

Beryl’s maximum sustained winds remained at 80 mph (130 km/h), meaning it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Brill is currently located 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Texas.

Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 10:07

See also  Kyiv says Russian missiles destroyed

1720429220

WATCH LIVE: View of downtown Houston as Hurricane Beryl hits Texas

View of downtown Houston as Hurricane Beryl hits Texas – Live

Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 10:00

1720427173

Hurricane Beryl is expected to reach the central Texas coast within the next hour or two.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast within the next hour or two as the storm approaches.

After strengthening back into a Category 1 hurricane, Hurricane Beryl is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) as it approaches the central Texas coast.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 3 a.m. CST update, Hurricane Beryl was about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Matagorda, Texas.

The city of Matagorda recently reported sustained winds of 68 mph (109 km/h) and a gust of 86 mph (139 km/h).

“Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains continue across portions of Texas,” the National Hurricane Center warned. “Sustained tropical storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gusts are already being reported along the coast, and these winds will continue to spread inland.

Amelia NeathJuly 8, 2024 09:26

1720425600

National Hurricane Center warns Beryl could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is gaining strength as it approaches Texas and could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are currently 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Some of the storm’s outer rain bands have begun to reach the southeast Texas coast, bringing heavy rain and brief thunderstorms to the area.

Beryl is expected to reach hurricane strength later today.

See also  Donbass front lines changed as Ukraine counterattack

“Beryl is expected to strengthen through landfall early Monday, and people should prepare for the possibility of a Category 2 hurricane making landfall,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement issued at 11 a.m. local time.

Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 09:00

1720418400

WATCH: Hurricane Beryl approaches Texas coast, grows before making landfall, officials issue storm surge warnings

Beryl approaches Texas coast, grows before reaching land, officials issue storm surge warnings

Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 07:00

1720415563

Texans Brace for Hurricane Beryl

Texans Brace for Hurricane Beryl

Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 06:12

1720412388

Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane before making landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said Beryl had been upgraded to a hurricane with maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 75 mph (120 kph).

She added that the hurricane will strengthen before reaching the Texas coast on Monday.

Hurricane Beryl was an extraordinary storm, setting records as the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever documented.

It caused extensive destruction throughout the Caribbean, particularly in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mayo, Union, and Grenada.

Hurricane Beryl was among the most powerful storms ever to hit Jamaica, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

(Reuters)

Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 05:19

1720411192

Beryl is expected to be the first hurricane to hit the United States in the 2024 season.

The National Weather Service still expects Tropical Storm Beryl to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning.

This would make Beryl the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the United States during the summer and fall hurricane season of 2024.

Greg GraziosiJuly 8, 2024 04:59

1720410826

See also  Cybercrime website has been taken over by the FBI

Houston airport may cancel flights as Beryl approaches

Houston airport says flight delays or cancellations are possible as Beryl approaches Texas.

Even for flights departing from or arriving at destinations outside the storm’s direct path, “airlines may need to adjust flight schedules and routes due to the overall impact of the hurricane on their network,” she said.

She urged people not to take refuge at the airport during the storm.

“As the storm approaches and people plan to stay home and stay safe from the storm, we want to remind everyone that our airports are not equipped to serve as storm shelters. We lack the supplies and staff to accommodate people seeking shelter during the storm.”

Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 04:53

1720409598

National Hurricane Center forecasts storm surge for Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center said there is a risk of life-threatening storm surge flooding along the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

Shwetha SharmaJuly 8, 2024 04:33

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

French Election 2024 Live: New Left Popular Front Wins Most Seats, Macron’s Bloc Second, Le Pen’s Third

July 8, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Live Updates on Beryl: Tropical Storm Regains Hurricane Strength as It Heads for Texas

July 7, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Missing American teen who left cruise ship in German port found safe

July 7, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Fans Can’t Handle Travis Kelce Crying During Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour Performance

July 8, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

We Finally Know What Turned On The Lights At The Dawn Of History: ScienceAlert

July 8, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Reds Acquire Austin Slater – MLB Trade Rumors

July 8, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Get Super Mario, Zelda, and More Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games for $35 While You Still Can

July 8, 2024 Len Houle