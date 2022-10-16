Missing Parisian girl, 12, found dead in a suitcase; Numbers “placed” on the body with the “device”: report

The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found inside a suitcase In Paris Friday with her throat cut and numbers placed on her body, according to a report.

The girl’s parents reported her disappearance to police on Friday night after she did not come home from school in the French capital, according to French news agency BFMTV.

The father, who is the custodian of the building where the family lives, told police he had seen his daughter in TV footage of the building with a woman in her 20s, according to the report. The woman was later seen carrying a suitcase outside the building.

Investigators searched the basement of the building where the family lived and discovered it evidence of kidnapping, According to the report.

About 11:30 p.m., man call the police To report a bag on Hotpool Street, a few blocks from the family home. The bag contained the body of the girl believed to have died of suffocation.

The site reported that the girl sustained injuries to her throat, and she was tied with duct tape.

The numbers “1” and “0” were reportedly found on her body. According to reports, the numbers were “placed” on the body by a “machine”.

An autopsy was to be performed to determine cause of death

The report stated that the police arrested at least four people in connection with the case.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate what it described as Murder of a minor under the age of fifteen.