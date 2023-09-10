Hurricane Lee may approach Maine, New England: track

After briefly intensifying Friday into a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Lee weakened, returning to Category 2 status with 105 mph winds. As the storm continues to move toward the northeastern Caribbean Sea, impacts to Maine and the rest of New England are possible. At 11 p.m., Saturday evening, Hurricane Lee was about 285 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph. New England and Canadian Maritime region. However, it is too early to know what level of impacts will be felt in Maine as the storm is expected to slow significantly in the coming days. How close it is to Maine and the rest of New England depends on several weather features that will affect the storm as it moves north. As Lee heads north, one scenario is that it moves uphill on a path to New England or the Canadian Maritimes. The second scenario is the presence of a surface trough that captures the storm and takes it further out to sea. Whatever Hurricane Lee’s path, large coastal waves are expected at this time.

