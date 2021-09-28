ICC prosecutor suspends probe into torture in secret CIA prisons

Wazir Akbar Khan, who dominates Kabul on September 16, is a Taliban at the top of an unused swimming pool diving board. “For the World” by William Daniels

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing to reopen investigations into crimes against humanity by the Islamic State organization in Afghanistan, the Taliban and the Afghan branch of the jihadi international in Khorasan (EI-K). The trial, which was approved by the judges on March 20, 2020, was called off a few days later at Kabul’s request. Until the Taliban came to power on August 15, Ashraf Ghani’s government sought to prove to the ICC that the Afghan justice system could investigate the crimes itself and drop them.

Most “Afghanistan’s recent political developments and the country’s regime change have had a profound impact (…) Request for injunction ” ICC lawyer Kareem Khan said. He therefore urges the judges to authorize him to resume the trial. The lawyer mentions Allegations of “indiscriminate attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, harassment of women and girls, crimes against children and other crimes affecting the general public as a whole.”

British magistrate triggers two recent events: ISIS attack on Kabul airport on August 26, where thousands of Afghans gathered in hopes of being evacuated. More than 170 civilians, including 13 U.S. soldiers, were killed in the attack. Kareem Khan also discusses the release of thousands of prisoners by the Taliban “Al-Qaeda and ISIS linked to terrorism” So far it has been held at the Bakram site.

In 2003 and 2004, US forces were convicted of torture, rape and sexual violence against prisoners at this military establishment. It was part of an ICC investigation, but Kareem Khan decided“Deviation from Priorities” Investigations into crimes committed by international forces, especially the United States, in Afghanistan. The initial investigation also focused on the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) secret prisons, especially those established in Poland, Romania and Lithuania in the early 2000s. Dozens of individuals were pumped into these “Black sites” After the abduction, he was interrogated and tortured, sometimes thousands of miles away, for later being a member of the Taliban or Al Qaeda.

American relief

The United States, the founder of the ICC, which does not recognize Rome law, has always opposed any court intervention in their cases. To encourage him to drop the charges, the Obama administration quietly negotiated behind the scenes with the attorney general’s office – to no avail. The Trump administration, which was less bothered with the forms, imposed sanctions on then-public prosecutor Fado Benzouda, who had lost his US visa. A few hours after the lawyer’s decision, on Monday, September 27, the U.S. State Department unexpectedly welcomed the news and recalled that the United States opposes any lawsuit against citizens of states that are not members of the court. “This objection remains unchanged”, The spokesman said.

