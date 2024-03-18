Iceland volcano eruption. Blue Lagoon Evacuation: See photos of the scene

Iceland declared a state of emergency after a volcano erupted for the fourth time in three months.

The eruption created a fissure nearly two miles long between the Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula, according to Iceland's meteorological office, which has been warning for weeks of the eruption due to the buildup of magma underground.

Volcanic eruptions have slowed significantly, but the eruption is far from over, according to an update issued Sunday by Iceland Meteorological Office. Lava continues to flow from the fissure, and the lava front extends to the west and south, now about 820 feet from Suðurstrandarvegur – the main road on the southern coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The Met Office said the lava moved at an average speed of about 39 feet per hour, and it could take an additional 20 hours to reach the main road at that speed.

The volcano erupted a few miles northeast of the coastal city of Grindavik, about 30 miles southwest of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. Grindavik was previously evacuated in November when a series of earthquakes caused by the Svartsinje volcanic system created large fissures north of the city.

No flights were reported to have been disrupted due to the volcanic eruption Kaflavikthe main airport in Iceland, or at other regional airports.

No deaths have been confirmed from the four explosions, but the Associated Press reported that one worker was declared missing after falling into a volcanic fissure.

The Blue Lagoon in Iceland has been evacuated and temporarily closed after a volcanic eruption

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area Blue Lagoon Thermal Resort When the explosion started. Blue Lagoon, one of the country's top tourist destinations, posted on its website on Sunday that it had been evacuated and all operational units temporarily closed. It will remain closed until at least Tuesday, March 19.

“Despite these recent events, all of our facilities remain in good condition and are surrounded by protective barriers designed to protect critical infrastructure at Blue Lagoon against potential lava flows,” a press release said. statement On the Blue Lagoon website.

Pictures show smoke and lava flowing from a volcanic eruption in Iceland

Contributing: The Associated Press.