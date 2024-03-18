March 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Iceland volcano eruption. Blue Lagoon Evacuation: See photos of the scene

Iceland volcano eruption. Blue Lagoon Evacuation: See photos of the scene

Frank Tomlinson March 18, 2024 2 min read

Iceland declared a state of emergency after a volcano erupted for the fourth time in three months.

The eruption created a fissure nearly two miles long between the Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula, according to Iceland's meteorological office, which has been warning for weeks of the eruption due to the buildup of magma underground.

Volcanic eruptions have slowed significantly, but the eruption is far from over, according to an update issued Sunday by Iceland Meteorological Office. Lava continues to flow from the fissure, and the lava front extends to the west and south, now about 820 feet from Suðurstrandarvegur – the main road on the southern coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Putin achieves a landslide victory in his re-election to extend his 25-year rule in a vote that demonstrators criticized as a sham.

March 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Iceland volcano eruption: Barriers strengthen as lava flows towards city | Iceland

March 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro receives nomination for upcoming national elections; He seeks a third term

March 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Timothée Chalamet turns into Bob Dylan in the biopic entitled “Completely Unknown” – see the photo

March 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Why did the Bears trade Justin Fields to the Steelers?

March 18, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

21 FF7 Rebirth minigames, ranked from worst to best

March 18, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Iceland volcano eruption. Blue Lagoon Evacuation: See photos of the scene

March 18, 2024 Frank Tomlinson