January 4, 2023

In Bagmouth, Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries fight “for weeks for a house”.

Cover Image: Ukrainian soldiers from an artillery unit reload as they fire on Russian positions on the outskirts of Pakmut, eastern Ukraine, on December 30, 2022. Samir al-Doumi/AFP

  • Moscow has revised upward the number of its soldiers killed in a Ukrainian offensive on Makivka in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine. “The death toll of our comrades has reached 89”Gen. Sergey Chevryokov said in a video statement broadcast by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday evening. ” A commission is probing the situation. of attack, but, according to him, “The main reason [est] Massive use by personnel of mobile phones within range of incendiary and enemy weapons.”
  • There were rallies across Russia on Tuesday to pay tribute to the dozens of soldiers killed in the strike, a shock that sparked a wave of criticism against the military. The fact that the slain soldiers were mobilized security forces added to the sentiment.
  • Heavy fighting is taking place around the town of Bakhmaut in eastern UkraineNo real strategic importance, but Russian forces led by the Wagner mercenary group have been trying to take it for months.
  • According to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine has shot down nearly 500 Russian drones since September 2022. Eighty-four drones launched by Russia were destroyed in the last massive strike over the New Year holidays.
  • Emmanuel Macron and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on Tuesday. The head of the Swedish government made his first visit to Paris after Sweden took over – on 1R January and for six months – rotating president of the European Union.
