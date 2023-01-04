In Bagmouth, Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries fight “for weeks for a house”.

Cover Image: Samir al-Doumi/AFP
- Moscow has revised upward the number of its soldiers killed in a Ukrainian offensive on Makivka in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine. “The death toll of our comrades has reached 89”Gen. Sergey Chevryokov said in a video statement broadcast by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday evening. ” A commission is probing the situation. of attack, but, according to him, “The main reason [est] Massive use by personnel of mobile phones within range of incendiary and enemy weapons.”
- There were rallies across Russia on Tuesday to pay tribute to the dozens of soldiers killed in the strike, a shock that sparked a wave of criticism against the military. The fact that the slain soldiers were mobilized security forces added to the sentiment.
- Heavy fighting is taking place around the town of Bakhmaut in eastern UkraineNo real strategic importance, but Russian forces led by the Wagner mercenary group have been trying to take it for months.
- According to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine has shot down nearly 500 Russian drones since September 2022. Eighty-four drones launched by Russia were destroyed in the last massive strike over the New Year holidays.
- Emmanuel Macron and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on Tuesday. The head of the Swedish government made his first visit to Paris after Sweden took over – on 1R January and for six months – rotating president of the European Union.
Find yesterday’s live by clicking In this connection.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
Report. Teachers at the docks after the occupation, in Kubyansk
evidences. Diary of two Ukrainian sisters: “In 2022, in Ukraine, 14,870 sirens sounded, an average of 47 per day”
Chronic. “The war in Ukraine offers unexpected opportunities to the persistent profiteers like Maduro, Erdogan or Bin Salman”
Encryption. In Donbass, dozens of Russian soldiers were killed in a shelling of their base
Chronic. “The War Marks a Turning Point in the Terrain of Ukrainian Capitalism”
Photographic documentary. A normal New Year’s Eve in Q
true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
China calls ‘unacceptable’ Covid tests demanded of its passengers – 01/04/2023 at 01:56
In a video, Wagner’s boss explains the failure of the Russian attack on Bachmouth
Beijing is threatening “countermeasures” in response to sanctions imposed by various countries