China seeks to consortium with G7 “to overtake small group”

China has big ambitions for 14 peoplee The BRICS summit will be chaired by Xi Jinping via video conference on Thursday, June 23: The meeting of the five major emerging nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) opens to other countries in the South. “Give more positive energy in a world facing turmoil and challenges”According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Wang Wen.

This’“To encourage the international community to show interest in the cause of global growth with practical action”, To explain The People’s Daily, The official organ of the Communist Party of China. As early as 2017, China created the BRICS Plus design, merging the other five countries above, and now the question is to go further, the newspaper recalls.

The Global Times More obvious. Beijing asks “Resist the West’s tendency to form small groups with the G7”. China counts “Bringing a New Air to the World That Includes an Equal Global Governance System Instead of Dominance of American Dominance”, Summarizes the Nationalist Daily. Around the summit, a number of events will take place, including Xi Jinping, especially at the BRICS Business Forum on June 22 and the “High Level Dialogue for Global Development” on June 24. This summit takes place before that. G7 (June 26-28) led by Germany.

Initiative Limitations

Which countries can be affiliated with BRICS? On May 19, a meeting of foreign ministers preparing for the summit – virtual – followed a dialogue with representatives of Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Thailand.

If Beijing’s desire for the South to add more weight to the West is obvious, China is aware of the limitations of its initiative. “Excessive participation should not reduce the efficiency of the group and protect the group from friction caused by various demands or conflicting interests.”Economist Sen Fenking notes China Daily.

Not only have India and China failed to resolve the border issue in Ladakh, but differences are also evident on the Ukrainian issue. Of the 14 countries that participated in the May 19 talks, seven voted in favor of the UN resolution in favor of Ukraine, six abstained and certainly voted against Russia. Germany has also invited leaders from South Africa, Argentina, India, Indonesia and Senegal to the G7. It will be difficult for these countries to associate with some kind of front “Anti G7”.

