In Masters, Tiger Woods' challenge, optimism persists despite bleak outlook – Andscape

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The red of his jersey was the only reminder of many past Sundays at the Masters. It was around 1:30 PM ET at Augusta National Golf Club and the eventual winner, Scotty Scheffler, was still an hour away from starting his final round.

But here was Tiger Woods, accustomed to playing late on Sunday afternoons, ending his day with a 5-over-par 77 to finish last among the 60 players who made the 36 holes.

On Saturday, the five-time Masters champion – who has been plagued by back pain – scored an 82 on his worst round in 26 starts at his first major golf tournament of the year. However, he is determined to finish the tournament. Only Woods could have painted such a massive exhibition, in which patrons came not so much to see him compete for the green jacket, as to celebrate what he was like when he was the best golfer on the planet.

As he made his way to the 18th hole on Sunday, patrons swelled around the green, forming an amphitheater for perhaps the great player's last sight on this grand stage.

Tiger Woods waves his hat to the crowd as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Georgia. Andrew Reddington/Getty Images

The 15-time major champion has never looked worse in an injury-riddled career. In Saturday's third round, Woods hit just eight greens en route to two double bogeys, eight bogeys and two birdies. It was more of the same on Sunday. After making a birdie on the par-5 hole, he went six over on the next 16 holes and had just one birdie in the round.

However, he declared the week a success, showing challenge and optimism in a playing career with bleak prospects for the future.

“It was a good week all around,” he said. “I think coming here, and not having played a full tournament in a very long time, it was a good fight on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, yesterday things didn't go the way I wanted them to.”

Woods is determined, if not a little delusional, to believe he still has what it takes over 72 holes to win a major or any tournament. But few athletes in any sport have shown as much dedication as he has to overcoming adversity to get back to the winner's circle.

On Sunday morning, Woods woke up at 3:45 a.m. to undergo treatments to prepare his body for a 9:35 a.m. tee time. He once set the standard of excellence on the field, causing players to shiver in fear in his presence, and he is now almost pitied by competitors, even as they revere him as a god in the sport.

“I don't think anyone wants to catch Tiger at his best,” said Neil Shipley, a 23-year-old amateur who played with Woods on Sunday. “Nobody's going to win when they're playing their best. It definitely supports him and encourages him to hit good golf shots. I really appreciate all the work he's done to keep his body ready to get out here. He's really excited and very committed to being here for everyone.”

Woods will tell you how hard he works. It is his nature to do the work and talk about it. These days, he does more training than playing competitive golf. On Sunday afternoon, he repeated his mantra: “Keep the engine running, keep the body moving, keep gaining strength, keep going.”

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14 in Augusta, Georgia. Warren Little/Getty Images

But how well will all this work serve his future as a serious contender in the major tournaments?

Entering the Masters, many in the golf world were hoping Woods' body could withstand the hills of Augusta National for four days. On Sunday afternoon, there was a sigh of relief on the faces of many in the gallery when he teed up the 18th hole. Relief was also on his face. He could never be satisfied with his playing, but life's ups and downs taught the 48-year-old to be grateful for more modest gains like a pain-free day and simply completing a tournament.

By the time he finished signing his scorecard, Woods was already looking toward the remainder of this year's major championship schedule. In May, the PGA Championship will be held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2000 at Valhalla, Woods beat Bob May in a three-hole playoff to claim his second consecutive PGA Championship. This was Woods who was in the midst of winning four consecutive major championships.

He can't be that player again and he knows it, but that doesn't mean he's not determined to have another shot at greatness.