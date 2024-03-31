In pictures: Easter celebration around the world

Celebrations are held all over the world to celebrate the most important festival in the Christian calendar – Easter.
Tens of thousands of worshipers gathered in St. Peter's Square to hear Pope Francis preside over Easter Mass.
The Bible says that Jesus rose on Easter Sunday, days after his death on the cross on Good Friday. It is customary for many to attend services on Saturday evening as well as on Sunday.
A day after withdrawing from a ceremony at short notice, Pope Francis participated in a two-hour vigil at the Vatican on Saturday.
Concerns about his health were renewed when he did not participate in the Good Friday procession.
But the 87-year-old pope read a lengthy homily and performed a number of baptisms.
People around the world celebrated Easter, including in the Philippines where worshipers gathered to catch a glimpse of the traditional procession.
In the capital, Manila, children dressed as angels and prayed.
Elsewhere, in the Kiberia district of Nairobi, Kenya, worshipers young and old came together to light candles.
Easter represents a large part of the Catholic calendar and is followed by 1.3 billion people around the world.
At St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka, a Catholic priest gave Holy Communion to Christian worshippers.
Services were also held in many European capitals, cities and towns.
All images are subject to copyright.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
