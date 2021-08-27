In the United States, the Supreme Court removes the ban on tenant evictions

When she camped out of Congress in Washington in August 2021, House Congresswoman Cory Bush addressed protesters who came to support her. Evelyn Hawkstein / Owners

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, August 26, lifted the ban on evicting tenants, still scheduled for October. The Supreme Court of the United States sided with homeowners, saying they were victims of unwarranted activity and argued that the renewal of any ban should be decided by Congress – not by health officials who were present before the start of the proceedings.

The first embargo on evictions, when confronted by the United States in 2020, led to the first waves of the Govt-19 epidemic, as in other parts of the world, leading to social problems and a staggering unemployment rate. When the ban was lifted in late July, President Joe Biden’s administration urged U.S. lawmakers to pass emergency legislation to extend it.

Elected officials did not succeed before Congress stopped its work for the summer holidays. The left-wing faction of the Democratic Party has stepped up pressure on Mr Biden. Thus the health authorities came to an end Decide on a new barrier for themselves, Then relying on public health risks to justify their decision.

The risk of exposure to Govt-19 has increased

“If an eviction ban imposed by federal authorities is to continue, Congress must specifically approve it.”, In a fifteen-page argument, wiped out the Supreme Court with a conservative majority. The White House announced immediately “Disappointment”. “Because of this decision, families will have to face painful evictions, and communities across the country will be at greater risk for Govt-19.”, Expressed condolences to the President of the United States Jen Zhaki.

“President Biden is calling on all companies again – From cities and states to local courts, landowners and ministry agencies – Urgent action must be taken to prevent eviction. “, He added.

The U.S. executive expected the ban to be challenged in court, but hoped it would give tenants enough time to pay the allotted funds, which would help pay their rent, but their money has dropped significantly.