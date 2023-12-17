Israeli military says it has discovered a ‘huge tunnel’ dug under Gaza by Hamas

The Israeli military claims to have found it “The Great Tunnel” Excavated by Hamas under the Gaza Strip on Sunday, December 17. “This massive tunnel network, divided into many branches, stretches for more than four kilometers and comes only 400 meters from the Erez crossing point” between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli Armed Forces said in a statement. They also claim to have found a large number of weapons ready to be used in case of an attack. Follow our live stream.

“Too many civilians are being killed,” says the French foreign minister. France is concerned “At the High Point” By the situation and calls in Gaza “A new immediate and lasting ceasefire”, Catherine Colonna made the announcement after a meeting with an Israeli representative in Tel Aviv on Sunday. He also asked not to forget the victims of the Hamas attack. The head of French diplomacy is to meet the families of the hostages.

Telecommunications have been partially restored in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian operator Baltel said in a press release “Gradual Recovery” Network, decreased from Thursday, in the center and south of the territory.

Hospital in need of “resuscitation”. The emergency department of al-Sifa hospital in northern Gaza was devastated by Israeli bombings. “a bloody”WHO writes on Sunday. WHO and other UN A team of agencies managed to deliver medical equipment to the hospital on Saturday. “Tens of thousands of people have been displaced.” The shelter was sheltered, the WHO underlined in a press release.

The Gaza Strip is still under bombardment. Israel launched new attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. At least 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, the Hamas Health Ministry announced. Witnesses also reported Israeli shelling of the southern town of Bani Suheela.