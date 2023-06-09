Inflation rates subside in May, as the CPI and PPI show

Inflation in China remained at subdued levels in May, as the economy struggled to recover even after strict Covid lockdown measures were lifted late last year.

The producer price index in May fell 4.6%, compared to a decline of 3.6% in April. A Reuters poll showed that economists expect to see a 4.3% drop in producer prices.

The reading was the biggest year-on-year decline in seven years, when producer prices saw a year-over-year decline of 7.2% in May 2016.

Government data showed that China’s consumer price index in May rose 0.2% from a year ago. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent rise. The CPI in April was at a two-year low of 0.1%.

On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.2% – economists had expected a 0.1% drop.

China’s low consumer inflation and deflation in producer prices contrast with relatively high inflation in major economies around the world.

Global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have been fighting to bring down high rates for more than a year. Just this week, Canada and Australia defied expectations and raised interest rates.