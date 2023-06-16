June 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Intel 14th Gen Core “Raptor Lake Refresh” Allegedly Launching October, “Sapphire Rapids Refresh” Early 2024

Len Houle June 16, 2023 2 min read

Please note that this post has been tagged as a file Common.

Intel’s launch plans include two major updates

The upcoming launch schedule including client and workstation products has been posted by ECSM.

According to ECSM, a Chinese media outlet known primarily for its leaks showcasing unreleased hardware, Intel’s plans for the next 12 months will include at least two major product updates. It’s just not Raptor Lake update For the client desktop platform now under consideration, but also Rapid sapphire resuscitation For the following Xeon W2500 / W3500 series.

Although Raptor Lake Refresh, aka the 14th Gen Core series has been mentioned by several leakers before, some even this week, the fact that Intel might consider updating the HEDT platform for its workstation has not been mentioned before.

Rumored Intel release schedule:

  • Raptor Lake Refresh-K: October 2023
  • Non-K Raptor Lake update: November/December 2023
  • Rapid sapphire resuscitation: early 2024 (Xeon W2500 / W3500)
  • Meteor Lake- H: Fourth quarter 2023
  • Meteorite Lake-S.: canceled
  • Arrow Lake-S: Fourth quarter / 2024 – First quarter / 2025

Upcoming Intel launch rumours, Source: ECSM / Bilibili

The leaker adds that Raptor Lake Refresh will be supported by all Intel 600 and 700 motherboards, which should extend the life of the LGA1700 platform by at least another year. The same applies to the Xeon W-2500 and W-3500 series which will also be a replacement for the W790 OS.

With Meteor Lake-S effectively cancelled, there won’t be a real client desktop update until at least the fourth quarter of 2024, which is when Arrow Lake-S is said to arrive soon, the source claims. This would also mean that no Intel Core brand update was applied to the desktop platform until that time.

See also  Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

source: ECSM via @9550pro



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The father needs to reach his daughter in the intensive care unit. A Stranger Helped Him: NPR

June 16, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Nintendo expands Switch Online’s GBA library next week with Fire Emblem

June 16, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Twitch’s new Partner Plus tier defines what it takes to get 70/30 revenue sharing

June 15, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Los Angeles Taper Forum Theater Season Canceled Due to COVID – Deadline

June 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Data from InSight indicate that Mars has an all-liquid core and an internal mass anomaly

June 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Cody Bellinger returns in the Cubs’ win over the Pirates

June 16, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Intel 14th Gen Core “Raptor Lake Refresh” Allegedly Launching October, “Sapphire Rapids Refresh” Early 2024

June 16, 2023 Len Houle