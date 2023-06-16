Intel 14th Gen Core “Raptor Lake Refresh” Allegedly Launching October, “Sapphire Rapids Refresh” Early 2024

Please note that this post has been tagged as a file Common .

Intel’s launch plans include two major updates

The upcoming launch schedule including client and workstation products has been posted by ECSM.

According to ECSM, a Chinese media outlet known primarily for its leaks showcasing unreleased hardware, Intel’s plans for the next 12 months will include at least two major product updates. It’s just not Raptor Lake update For the client desktop platform now under consideration, but also Rapid sapphire resuscitation For the following Xeon W2500 / W3500 series.

Although Raptor Lake Refresh, aka the 14th Gen Core series has been mentioned by several leakers before, some even this week, the fact that Intel might consider updating the HEDT platform for its workstation has not been mentioned before.

Rumored Intel release schedule:

Raptor Lake Refresh-K: October 2023

October 2023 Non-K Raptor Lake update: November/December 2023

November/December 2023 Rapid sapphire resuscitation : early 2024 (Xeon W2500 / W3500)

: early 2024 (Xeon W2500 / W3500) Meteor Lake- H : Fourth quarter 2023

: Fourth quarter 2023 Meteorite Lake-S. : canceled

: canceled Arrow Lake-S : Fourth quarter / 2024 – First quarter / 2025

The leaker adds that Raptor Lake Refresh will be supported by all Intel 600 and 700 motherboards, which should extend the life of the LGA1700 platform by at least another year. The same applies to the Xeon W-2500 and W-3500 series which will also be a replacement for the W790 OS.

With Meteor Lake-S effectively cancelled, there won’t be a real client desktop update until at least the fourth quarter of 2024, which is when Arrow Lake-S is said to arrive soon, the source claims. This would also mean that no Intel Core brand update was applied to the desktop platform until that time.

source: ECSM via @9550pro






