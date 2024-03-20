Investigation into medical records breach, statement issued by the London Clinic

LONDON – Britain's data watchdog has launched an investigation after a report that staff at the specialist hospital where Kate, Princess of Wales, underwent surgery tried to access her medical records.

Kate, 42, was the subject of intrigue and conspiracy theories around the world after she underwent unspecified abdominal surgery at a London clinic, used by royals and celebrities, in January. For some, the mystery appeared to be solved this week after a video surfaced of her and William, Prince of Wales, shopping near their home in Windsor.

But Tuesday The British newspaper The Mirror reported That the clinic was investigating an allegation that at least one employee tried to access her records while she was a patient at the world-famous institution.

The Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that it “received a report of the breach” and is “evaluating the information provided.”

“Everyone at the London Clinic is fully aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties regarding patient confidentiality,” London Clinic CEO Al Russell said in a statement on Wednesday.

Citing “recent media coverage”, he added that the hospital, which also treated King Charles III, had “systems in place to monitor the management of patient information and, in the event of any breach, all appropriate investigative, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken”. taken. “There is no place in our hospital for those who would intentionally violate the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Kensington Palace told Reuters news agency that the matter was “a matter for the London Clinic.”