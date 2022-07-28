July 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Iraqi protesters storm parliament, denouncing the appointment of a new prime minister

Iraqi protesters storm parliament, denouncing the appointment of a new prime minister

Frank Tomlinson July 28, 2022 2 min read


Baghdad, Iraq
CNN

Hundreds of angry protesters loyal to the powerful Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr They stormed the heavily protected Green Zone in Baghdad on Wednesday, denouncing the nomination of a new prime minister.

Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani was formally nominated to lead the country on Monday by the Coordination Framework, the largest Shiite alliance in the Iraqi parliament.

His nomination followed the mass resignation of Sadr’s parliamentary bloc, a group of more than 70 lawmakers who withdrew from the ruling council last month in an apparent show of force after months of political deadlock.

Iraq struggled to form a new government Since the parliamentary elections in October; Al-Sadr’s own attempts to form a government have faltered in the past amid opposition from rival blocs.

If the thoracic mass remains [in parliament] “An obstacle in the way of forming a government, all the bloc’s deputies are honorably ready to resign from parliament,” Sadr said in a televised speech in June.

The cleric, who positions himself against Iran and the United States, is very popular. His bloc’s success in the October vote threatened to marginalize the Iran-aligned Shiite blocs that had long dominated the oil-rich country’s politics.

On Wednesday, al-Sadr told protesters in the parliament building that their “message” had arrived and that they should go home.

A reformist revolution and a rejection of injustice and corruption. The message has been received. You have terrorized the corrupt. Pray, and go home in peace.”

The government of the outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi also issued a statement calling on the Sadrist demonstrators to “immediately withdraw from the Green Zone”, preserve public and private property and abide by the instructions of the security forces.

See also  Latest war news between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

Al-Kazemi added that “the security forces will be committed to protecting state institutions and international missions and preventing any disturbance of security and order.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Hundreds of protesters storm the Iraqi parliament in support of the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr | Iraq

July 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Argentines long for Evita, 70 years after her death

July 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

4 killed, dozens injured in strong earthquake in northern Philippines

July 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

1 min read

A black family sues Sesame Place for discrimination

July 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

NASA will amaze the world

July 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Florida State Defense rules today in the first official practice of the 2022 football season.

July 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

PS5 folders support 1440p resolution is part of the new beta update released today

July 28, 2022 Len Houle