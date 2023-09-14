IRS stops processing employee retention credit

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel ordered the agency to immediately stop processing new claims for the employee retention credit.

The ERC, created to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be worth thousands of dollars per employee.

This sparked a flood of specialist companies that falsely promised companies that they would qualify for the complex tax break.

IRS Commissioner Danny Wuerfel speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on April 19, 2023. cyclists | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“The IRS is increasingly concerned that honest small business owners are being defrauded by unscrupulous parties, and we can no longer tolerate the mounting evidence of an influx of questionable claims,” Werfel said. The IRS received approximately 3.6 million claims over the course of the program and the current open inventory contains more than 600,000 claims, most of which were received within the past 90 days.