November 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Musk paints bleak picture for Twitter as executives leave

Musk paints bleak picture for Twitter as executives leave

Cheryl Riley November 11, 2022 2 min read

On Thursday, more Twitter executives quit. Among them were Kathleen Pacini, Human Resources Leader; Yoel Roth, Head of Trust & Safety; and Robin Wheeler, advertising director, according to four people familiar with the matter. There has been confusion about some executives, including when Ms. Wheeler wrote in an internal letter on Thursday afternoon, seen by The Times: “I’m still here. It’s really hard now.”

It followed the resignations of three senior Twitter executives responsible for security, privacy and compliance on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter and internal documents seen by The New York Times.

The departing security executives are Leah Kesner, Chief Information Security Officer; Damien Keran, Chief Privacy Officer; and Marian Fogarty, Chief Compliance Officer. They resigned a day before Twitter’s deadline to send a compliance report to the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the company’s privacy practices as part of a 2011 settlement.

Twitter has typically reviewed its products for privacy issues before they are presented to users, to avoid additional FTC fines and remain committed to the settlement. But because of the rapid pace of product development under Mr. Musk, engineers can be forced to “self-certify” that their projects meet privacy requirements, one employee wrote in an internal letter seen by The Times.

The employee wrote: “Elon has shown that he is only interested in making up for the losses he has incurred as a result of his failure to exit his binding obligation to purchase Twitter.” The person warned that changes to FTC ratings on Twitter could result in heavy fines and put people working for the company at risk.

See also  Labor Council says Starbucks illegally withheld raises from union workers

“This would place an enormous amount of personal, professional, and legal risk on engineers: I expect you will all be pressured by management to push for changes likely to lead to major accidents,” the employee wrote.

“We are following recent developments on Twitter with deep concern,” Douglas Farrar, a spokesman for the Federal Trade Commission, said in a statement. “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our approval decisions. Our amended consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are ready to use them.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dow Jones rises 800 points as new data raises hope that US inflation may be at its peak

November 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Exclusive: Behind FTX’s Fall, Billionaires Fight and Crypto Rescue Failed

November 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

S&P 500 Drops Below Key Level in Election, Tesla, Bitcoin; Inflation report CPI looms

November 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Black Panther: Forever Wakanda Check In After Credits

November 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

One Hubble Supernova image was taken at three different times

November 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Padres to re-sign Robert Suarez

November 11, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

General Mark Milley said 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed and wounded in Ukraine

November 11, 2022 Frank Tomlinson