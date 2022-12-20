Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion for retail banking violations

Wells Fargo’s mistreatment of its customers over the years has led to another record fine and a warning that more restrictions on its ability to do business may soon follow.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank agreed on Tuesday to pay a $1.7 billion fine and $2 billion in other damages to settle claims it was involved in a range of banking abuses over the past decade that harmed millions of consumers.

The bank misapplied customer payments to home and auto loans, wrongly repossessed some borrowers’ cars and homes and charged overdraft fees even when customers had enough money to cover purchases they made with their bank cards, according to an order filed with the Consumer Protection Bureau. Wells Fargo stopped the conduct this year as part of a larger effort to remove other abusive practices dating back to 2011, according to the filing.

The fine is the largest ever imposed by the regulator, breaking the previous record of $1 billion, which it also set. Action against Wells Fargo.