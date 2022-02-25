Stocks jump, oil flat as Russia and Ukraine fears subside: live updates

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will last longer than Putin thought: General Jack Keene
Stocks extend gains, hitting session highs
Russian cyberattack targeting US banks and infrastructure: ex-intelligence officer
Foot Locker failed for investors…
foot locker Stocks are on pace for their worst percentage drop ever…
Stocks hit their highest levels in the session…
stock investors She ignored the concerns of Russia and Ukraine…
Investors face another volatile trading session…
save investors Eye on Russia, Ukraine, and the other on a basket of US economic data.
More hot inflation…
The Federal Reserve The preferred measure of inflation is the most important since 1983…
US stock futures cut losses…
US stock futures
Cut losses before personal income/expenditure statements + durable goods
Dow futures hold 200 points lower…
stock futures contracts It remained low amid reports of Russian forces incursion deep into Ukraine.
Stock futures resume selling after brutal recovery
US stock futures
It traded lower on Friday morning, after a day that saw a dramatic rebound at the end of a wild trading day as governments imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading
Oil prices rebounded on supply concerns after the invasion of Ukraine
oil prices He recovered between gains and losses on Friday morning as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about global supplies.
Markets are preparing for the impact of trade sanctions on Russia on prices. Continue reading
Gold is improving with Russia and Ukraine and stocks are inflated
The luster of gold is becoming more and more attractive to investors looking to protect themselves from the unexpected fluctuations in the stock market triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
gold closed at $1,925.10 on Thursday, a new 52-week high, making the gold exchange’s SPDR fund gain for the month more than 5%. It is the largest physical gold-backed fund with over $56 billion in assets. Continue reading
Bitcoin prices fell back after Russia invaded Ukraine
Bitcoin price
It was about $38,000 on Friday morning, recovering from the plunge caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
drop in Cryptocurrency The price bottomed out on Thursday morning around $35,000. Continue reading
Russia’s attack on Ukraine could exacerbate already high energy costs
Americans are already dealing with the hottest inflation in four decades, and an all-out Russian attack on Ukraine could push it even higher.
The conflict disrupted the global market on Thursday, prompting oil prices
Above $105 for the first time since 2014, raising fears of rising inflation long after Russia launched a massive offensive, hitting Ukrainian cities and bases with airstrikes and bombing. Continue reading
