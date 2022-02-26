Starbucks workers in Mesa, Arizona, vote for union

They won first in Buffalo. Now they have achieved a victory on the other side of the country.

On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board announced that workers at Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona, voted 25-3 to join a union, with three votes opposed. This brings the number of company-owned stores with unions to three, from about 9,000 stores nationwide.

This victory was the first for the union since two stores voted to join a union in Buffalo in December, but it could mark the beginning of a larger trend. More than 100 Starbucks stores in more than 25 states have petitioned for union elections, most of them since that first victory. The next issue will likely come from three other Buffalo-area stores, where votes have already been cast. Starbucks workers in cities like Boston, Chicago and Seattle are set to vote or are likely to vote in the coming months.

“This is another historic moment for Starbucks partners and service industry workers across the country,” said Michael Hedock, the store’s rosary supervisor, in a statement. “This movement started in Buffalo, and we’ve now taken it across the country.”

Starbucks spokesman Reggie Burgess said in a statement that the company’s position had not changed. “As we have said all along, we will respect the process and will negotiate in good faith guided by principles“We hope the union will do the same,” he said.